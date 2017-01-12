Chargers’ Temporary Home Will Be NFL’s Smallest Venue

January 12, 2017 12:34 PM
CARSON (CBSLA.com) — The newly announced Los Angeles Chargers will play the next two seasons at StubHub Center in Carson, which is home to the Los Angeles Galaxy of Major League Soccer, the team announced Thursday.

Already, a website has already been established for fans interested in placing a $100 deposit on season tickets. Current Chargers season ticket holds will maintain their ticket-buying priority and are not required to make a deposit.

StubHub Center will seat about 30,000 people for Charger games, including about 3,000 premium and field seats, 46 suites and 16 cabanas. There are about 10,000 on-site parking spaces, according to AEG, which owns and operates the stadium.

At 30,000 seats, the StubHub Center has less than half the capacity of the Chargers’ long-time home of Qualcomm Stadium. It will be by far the smallest stadium in use by an NFL team. The next-smallest stadium, the Oakland Alameda Coliseum, has a seating capacity of 56,000.

There was no immediate word on what tickets will cost at the new venue.

The $100 deposit will allow fans to reserve up to four seats at StubHub Center.

People who buy season tickets for games at StubHub will also have priority to purchase tickets when the team moves to the new stadium in Inglewood, beginning in the 2019 season.

“The experience for our fans at StubHub Center will be fun and entertaining, and every seat will feel close to the action,” said A.G. Spanos, the team’s president of business operations. “This is a unique opportunity to see NFL action in such an intimate setting.”

