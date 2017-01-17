Chargers To Introduce Anthony Lynn As Head Coach

CARSON (CBSLA.com) — Four days after hiring Anthony Lynn as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, the team is set to make it official.

Lynn, 48, will take over for Mike McCoy, who was fired Jan. 1 less than two hours after the Chargers concluded a 5-11 season with a 37-27 loss to Kansas City.

“This is really a dream come true,” Lynn said. “I want all of our fans to know that we’re going to start by putting together a great staff and we’re going to put together a team with the heart and will of a champion.”

Lynn – who was a running back on the Denver Broncos teams that won Super Bowl XXXII and Super Bowl XXXIII under Mike Shanahan – joins a team that has had back-to-back losing seasons and last made a postseason run in 2013.

The 48-year-old NFL veteran began the 2016 season as the Buffalo Bills assistant head coach and eventually became the interim coach on Dec. 27 when Rex Ryan was fired with one game remaining in the season.

John Spanos, Chargers president of football operations, said Lynn is “a natural-born leader.”

