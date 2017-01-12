With LA Question Resolved, Chargers Still Face Coaching Vacancy

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — With the Chargers’ announcement Thursday that the team is moving to Los Angeles, they became just the latest local team looking for a head coach.

The Chargers two weeks ago fired Mike McCoy after a 5-11 season — the Chargers’ second straight last-place finish in the AFC West and a third straight season out of the playoffs.

“Hiring a head coach will be the biggest decision this franchise will make,” general manager Tom Telesco said earlier this month.

The Rams are, of course, also deep into their search to replace Jeff Fisher. The organization has reportedly zeroed in on Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay, who had his second interview with the organization Wednesday. (The 49ers are the only other remaining NFL team in the hunt for new head coach).

So, who is on the Chargers’ shortlist? The team released a list of candidates Wednesday.

The list includes Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, Bills interim head coach Anthony Lynn, Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub, Patriots defensive coordinator Mike Patricia, and Buccaneers defensive coordinator Mike Smith.

The Rams have also expressed interest in Lynn and Patricia.

Now, as the organization manages its move to Los Angeles, the front office will need to swiftly turn its focus towards the coaching search. Already, three teams — the Jaguars, Bills and Broncos — have hired head coaches in 2017, thinning the pool of desirable applicants.

Problem is, the Spanos family that owns the Charges has more misses than hits in hiring coaches. Among the the misses are Kevin Gilbride, Norv Turner and McCoy, who was 27-37 in his four years coaching the team.

