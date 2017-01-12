Rams Make Sean McVay Youngest Head Coach In NFL History

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — The LA Rams have hired former Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay to be their new head coach.

The team announced the decision early Thursday afternoon, just hours after the Chargers announced they will move from San Diego to Los Angeles.

He replaces Jeff Fisher, who was fired 13 games into the Rams’ homecoming season in Los Angeles, and interim head coach John Fassel.

McVay, 30, spent the past three seasons as the Washington Redskins’ offensive coordinator. He has been an assistant in Washington since 2010 and is credited with helping develop Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins. He will similarly be called upon to groom the Rams No. 1 overall pick last year, quarterback Jared Goff.

McVay is now the youngest head coach in NFL history. Lane Kiffin was 31 years old when the Oakland Raiders hired him in January 2007.

