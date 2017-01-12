It’s Official: Chargers Ditching San Diego For LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Chargers are moving to Los Angeles after more than five decades in San Diego.

Team owner Dean Spanos announced the move in a letter posted on Twitter, saying “Today, we turn the page and begin an exciting new era as the Los Angeles Chargers.”

A letter from Dean Spanos pic.twitter.com/rTNIvrsN1A — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) January 12, 2017

The Chargers have called San Diego home since 1961 and have played in Qualcomm Stadium, formerly Jack Murphy Stadium, in the city’s Mission Valley area since 1967. Qualcomm is the fourth-oldest NFL stadium in the league.

In 1960, the Chargers began AFL play in Los Angeles.

Las month a “1-year option” to join the Rams in 2019 at the Inglewood Stadium was signed. The team then signed a tentative agreement to lease a building and about three acres of land in Costa Mesa.

The Chargers would have the space they need to setup their headquarters and training facility.

The headquarters would be next to the practice fields and weight room.

Mayor Eric Garcetti welcomed the move.

“L.A. already has more visitors than ever before. The Chargers will make our NFL tradition even richer, and give sports fans everywhere one more reason to be in Los Angeles,” said Garcetti. “I congratulate Dean Spanos and the entire Chargers organization, and look forward to the extraordinary contributions they will make to our entire region.”

