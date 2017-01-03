Man In Bizarre Chase That Ends In South LA Monday Is Same Man In 2014 Attempted Kidnapping

WESTCHESTER (CBSLA.com) — The man arrested after leading police on a bizarre pursuit from the San Fernando Valley Monday is apparently the same man accused of punching a nanny two years ago and trying to kidnap a boy in Westchester.

On Monday, Los Angeles police started chasing a black Nissan in Sylmar believing the driver had a gun.

For more than an hour, he made strange gestures with his hands and arms during the pursuit, which came to an end in South L.A. where Andron Gazarov, 35, bailed and took off running.

Police shot him with bean bags. He said a prayer, got on his knees and finally surrendered.

Jeff Tompkins owns of Tompkins Square Bar and Grill in Westchester. He said he had no idea that the man behind the wheel was the same guy arrested almost three years ago in front of the taco shop he used to own.

“I wouldn’t have put that together. So it’s quite shocking,” Tompkins said.

In February 2014, Gazarov was arrested on suspicion of trying to kidnap a four-year-old boy as he was walking with his nanny in front of T2 Tacos.

According to detectives, Gazarov punched the nanny, grabbed the boy and ran off.

When one of Tompkins’ former employees heard the boy’s screams, “so he went running down the street. So he stopped the abductor, and then the child ran back to the nanny,” Tompkins recalled.

At the time, Gazarov faced up to 12 years in prison. So many wonder how he was back on the streets almost three years later and led police on a pursuit.

“Obviously, we’re dealing with an individual that’s very unstable,” Tompkins added.

The LAPD told CBS2’s Rachel Kim that crimes are dealt with on a case-by-case basis. A person’s release depends on their criminal history, whether bail was paid, served his/her time or was on probation.