NoHo Man, 33, Formally Charged In Kidnap Attempt Of 4-Year-Old Boy

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) —A man who allegedly grabbed a 4-year-old boy after punching the child’s nanny was charged Friday with kidnapping and other charges.

Andron Gazarov, 33, of North Hollywood, was arrested at about 4 p.m. Wednesday, shortly after the aborted kidnapping attempt near Loyola Boulevard and Manchester Avenue, according to Los Angeles police.

Jesus Delgado, an employee of T2 Tacos, heard the nanny screaming and chased the suspect, caught up with him and subdued him until authorities arrived. Last evening, the boy’s grateful father and a group made up of concerned mothers hailed Delgado and called him a hero.

Gazarov was charged with one count each of kidnapping, attempted kidnapping, assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury and indecent exposure.

He was expected to be arraigned Monday at the Airport Branch Courthouse.

Officials said the boy was walking with his nanny and 6-year-old brother when Gazarov approached them, punched the nanny in the face and grabbed the younger boy. At one point, he also picked up the older child, prosecutors said.

“A good Samaritan [now identified as Delgado] saw the woman running and screaming after Gazarov, at which time he stopped Gazarov and took the victim away from him,” LAPD spokeswoman Nuria Vanegas said.

While waiting for authorities to show up, Gazarov allegedly took off his clothes and exposed himself.

Gazarov faces up to 12 years in prison if convicted, according to prosecutors. He is jailed on $65,000 bail.

RELATED LINK: Taco Restaurant Employee Hailed As Hero For Stopping Kidnapping

(©2014 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)