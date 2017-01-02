Bizarre Slow-Speed Chase Ends With Arrest In Gardena

GARDENA (CBSLA.com) – A man was arrested following a meandering two-hour pursuit that began in Pacoima and ended when the suspect tried to run from his car in Gardena Monday afternoon.

The chase began sometime around 2 p.m. when Los Angeles police reportedly responded to a call about a suspect possibly armed with a weapon in Pacoima.

A vehicle pursuit ensued, with the suspect making his way through the San Fernando Valley, and then jumping on the 405 Freeway and making his way into Santa Monica and Venice.

Several Los Angeles police patrol cars followed at a distance, with an LAPD chopper tracking the suspect’s movements from the air.

During the slow-speed pursuit the suspect stuck his hands out the window, making several gestures. At one point, he put his head out the window and threw his hands out wide and appeared to yell. He even placed his driver’s license up against a window.

Just after 4 p.m., he came to a stop in the 13000 block of Crenshaw Boulevard in Gardena, outside a Mexican restaurant. He jumped out of his car and ran. SKY2 camera appeared to show LAPD SWAT officers shooting him with bean bag rounds. He eventually fell to the ground and was apprehended. He did not appear seriously hurt as he was arrested.

There were no injuries or accidents during the chase.

The suspect’s name and the exact circumstances that prompted the incident were not immediately disclosed. It was not confirmed if a weapon was found in the suspect’s vehicle.