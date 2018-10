Episode 3: Kimberly Long Asks About Her ShotgunKimberly Long tells investigators she had a shotgun in her house, and asks if the gun was found next to Ozzy Conde's body. (Video recorded October 6, 2003)

Episode 2: Jeff Dills Describes Kimberly Long's ClothingJeff Dills tells investigators what Kimberly Long was wearing the night of the killing, including her jacket. (Video recorded October 8, 2003)

Episode 2: Jeff Dills Is Warned To Tell The TruthAn investigator warns Jeff Dills that he may be charged if he doesn't tell the complete truth in his interview. (Video recorded October 8, 2003)

Episode 1: Kimberly Long Describes Finding Ozzy Conde's BodyKimberly Long tells investigators she panicked when she found Ozzy Conde's body, and could still hear him breathing before paramedics arrived. This video contains explicit language. (Video recorded October 6, 2003)

Episode 1: Jeff Dills Describes TimelineJeff Dills describes the timeline of when he dropped Kimberly Long back at her house the night of the murder. (Video recorded October 9, 2003)

Episode 1: Jeff Dills Describes Kimberly Long's Fight With Ozzy CondeJeff Dills tells investigators that he stepped in when he saw Kimberly Long try to hit Ozzy Conde in the face during an argument the night of the murder. (Video recorded October 8, 2003)