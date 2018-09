KCAL9 Live Newscasts and Breaking News

Skeletal Remains Found Near Trailhead In CalabasasThe human remains were discovered by Caltrans workers.

Fans Camp Out Days Ahead Of BTS Concert At Staples CenterA line of tents, sleeping bags and folding chairs is wrapped around the block surrounding Staples Center, where BTS will play to a sold-out crowd at 8 p.m.

Man Decapitated In Suicide Inside Santa Monica Parking StructureThe suicide was reported on the seventh floor of a parking structure located on the 1300 block of Second Street in Santa Monica.

Body Found In Backseat Of Car Burning In WestminsterAs soon as firefighters put out the flames out, they discovered the body, which had been burned beyond recognition.

Ventura Woman's Body Found From Colorado River Boating AccidentThe body of the third missing boater was found Tuesday after two boats collided on Saturday on the Colorado River along the California-Arizona border.

Tow Truck Driver Killed In 91 Freeway Hit-And-Run CrashInvestigator say the tow truck driver was helping a white Mercedes sedan with a flat tire along the right shoulder when a silver Honda Pilot drifted onto the shoulder and hit him.

Naked Intruder Arrested In FontanaSecurity camera footage helped Fontana Police track down a suspect after a girl woke up to a naked man in her bedroom. Investigators say that man targeted other girls and might have broken into their homes too. Tina Patel reports.

Boy Fatally Struck By Car While Crossing Pomona StreetThe boy was rushed to a hospital after the crash at about 8 p.m. on Foothill Boulevard, but later died. He was identified by friends and family as Damian Bonilla.

LA City Official Identified As Woman Killed In Kayaking AccidentThe woman struck and killed by a boat was chief of staff for the L.A. Department on Disability.

Brentwood Homeowner Meets Face-To-Face With Mountain Lion That Broke Through WindowNeighbors say they're shocked something like this happened, but there had been indications it could -- there had been reports of a bobcat running in the hills in the past week or so. But the big cat that got into William Nichols' house was definitely a mountain lion.