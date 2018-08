CBS2 Live Newscasts and Breaking News

5 Killed In Santa Ana Plane Crash Identified; 4 Were From San Francisco Bay AreaNo one on the ground was hurt when a twin-engine Cessna 414 aircraft crashed into a parking lot near John Wayne Orange County Airport Sunday. But all five people on board the plane were killed in the crash.

2 Elderly Men Escape Nursing Home To Attend Heavy Metal FestivalTwo elderly men escaped their nursing home Friday to attend the world's largest heavy metal festival, according to a German news report.

Family Mourns 22-Year-Old Killed In Early Morning Hit-And-RunRodney Richard's family gathered in Lancaster this evening and held a candlelight vigil in his honor.

Shooting Suspect At Large After Hours-Long Standoff In NorwalkThe shooting was reported at about 1 a.m., according to sheriff’s Deputy Tracy Koerner. Deputies arriving on the scene saw the man run into a home.

Charlotte Rae, Beloved Mrs. Garrett On 'Facts Of Life,' Dead At 92Rae died peacefully today in Los Angeles around 4:30 p.m. at home surrounded by loved ones.

Lance Bass Loses 'Winning Bid' On Iconic 'Brady Bunch' Houset's "bye, bye, bye" to Lance Bass’ dream of buying the iconic “Brady Bunch” house.

'It's More Than Just A Movie, It's A Movement': 'Crazy Rich Asians' Makes History Before Opening“Crazy Rich Asians” is a movie that is making history in Hollywood. For the first time in decades, an all Asian cast will hit the big screen.

Police Officer Jumps Off Highway Overpass To Save Boy's LifeA New York police officer is being praised for her remarkable leap off a highway overpass in order to save a teen who had jumped moments before.

GoFundMe Account Set For Man Who Died In Malibu Car CrashSo far, the page has raised nearly $4,000 of the $20,000 goal.