'Once In A Lifetime' Experience: Diehards Flood Super Bowl Fan Experience In AtlantaFrom NFL-style drills to team memorabilia, the Super Bowl Fan Experience has something for everyone.

Sean McVay: Rams Players, Coaches 'Earned The Right To Be' In Super BowlThe Rams haven't come this far to go home empty handed as head coach Sean McVay says the team has been working for this moment all season.

CBSLA.com: The Rundown - PM Edition (January 31)Heavy rain prompts an L.A. River rescue in Griffith Park, and lightning strikes two planes departing from LAX. Sharon Tay and Markina Brown have your Rundown.

Rams Making Final Preparations For Super BowlThe L.A. Rams held their last official news conference Thursday morning as they begin their final preparations for Super Bowl LIII. Mola Lenghi reports.

Thousands Ordered To Evacuate Holy Fire Burn AreaWith the first of three storms set to hit the Southland, mandatory evacuation orders were issued Thursday morning for several Riverside County neighborhoods in the Holy Fire burn area at risk of flooding and mudslides in and around Lake Elsinore and unincorporated Corona. Kandiss Crone reports.

CBSLA: The Rundown (Jan. 31)The latest news, weather and sports with Peter Daut and Danielle Gersh.