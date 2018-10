Dodgers Win Late, Late Late Show, Cut Red Sox Lead To 2-1Max Muncy homered on the 561st and last pitch at 12:30 a.m., when most of America was asleep.

Weary Dodgers Fans Celebrate Historic World Series WinSeven hours and 20 minutes, 18 innings and 561 pitches later, the Los Angeles Dodgers and fans celebrated a crucial victory in the longest World Series game in history.

Goldstein Investigation: LA County Animal Control Workers Caught Sleeping, Holding Yard Sale And Working OutMultiple Los Angeles County Animal Control employees were caught on duty sleeping like a baby or lifting weights in the gym – all while not lifting a finger for taxpayers.

Search For Missing Man With AutismA Long Beach family is pleading for your help tonight as they search for a missing 20-year-old man who has autism. Jeff Nguyen reports.

World Series Ticket Prices Plunge As Dodgers Return To Los AngelesDodgers fans may not be happy about their team's 0-2 deficit in the World Series, but one thing may put a smile on their faces: plunging ticket prices for Games 3 and 4 at Dodger Stadium.

Vintage Plane Crashes Onto 101 Freeway In Agoura HillsNo injuries were reported after a small vintage plane crashed and caught fire on the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills.

Police Seek Suspects Swiping Wheels From Luxury Vehicles Across LAThe suspects are getting into secured garages and removing wheels from high-end vehicles.

LAPD: No Tailgating, Parking Restricted At Dodger Stadium For World SeriesDodgers fans heading to the World Series games this weekend are being warned about a tailgating ban and parking restrictions at the stadium.

Students, Parents Upset After Brawl At Hoover HS Forces Admin To Cancel Homecoming GameA decision to abruptly cancel the Herbert Hoover High School homecoming game isn't going over well for many students, players and parents.

Coming Back From Down 2-0? Dodgers Have Done It In The World Series BeforeThe Dodgers return home in a 2-0 hole in the series. But, as some of the older fans may remember, the franchise has overcome that deficit before.