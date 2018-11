Downey Man Carried 70-Pound Cancerous Tumor Around For Years Before Realizing The Cause Of The GrowthIt looked like a beer belly, but it was actually far more ominous.

No Felony Charges For Michael Avenatti After LA ArrestAvenatti was arrested for an alleged domestic violence incident which occurred last week. He still could face misdemeanor counts.

1 Dead, 7 Hurt In Crash In Redondo BeachSeveral vehicles were involved in a crash in Redondo Beach at Pacific Coast Highway and Torrance Boulevard.

Family Speaks Out About 2 Sisters Murdered In Westchester ApartmentA double murder mystery in Westchester. Two sisters shot. Their apartment set on fire. Crystal Cruz spoke to the victims' family.

Driver Killed By Concrete Chunk Likely Thrown From Highway OverpassA driver was killed Tuesday when a chunk of concrete, likely thrown from a highway overpass, crashed through his windshield and hit him in the face, police say.

Arrest Made In Double Homicide Of 2 Sisters In WestchesterAn arrest has been made in the case of two sisters who were murdered inside their Westchester apartment on Nov. 17. The victims where shot and their apartment was set on fire. The FBI and LAPD Fugitive Task Force took into custody an unidentified 17-year-old juvenile for the murders and arrested another juvenile for accessory to the homicide.

Arrest Made In Road Rage Attack That Critically Injured Motorcyclist, Broke Pedestrian's LegPolice say the driver of a dark blue Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck purposely clipped the rear tire of a motorcyclist, sending the rider flying into a retaining wall and the motorcycle onto a sidewalk where it hit a pedestrian whose leg was broken in the impact.

LA Jury Awards Woman $3.8M In Stage-Diving Suit Against SkrillexThe woman claims she suffered a stroke days after the DJ leapt off the stage and onto her during a performance at the Belasco Theater in downtown L.A.

Report: LFO Singer Devin Lima Dies Of Cancer At Age 41Lima is now the second member of LFO to die of cancer. In 2010, Rich Cronin passed away from leukemia at the age of 36.

CONSUMER WARNING: Don’t Plug Space Heaters Into Power StripsWith colder weather upon us, a lot of us are pulling out their space heaters to heat their home. But they can be dangerous if used improperly.