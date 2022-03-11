CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (March 11 AM Edition)Here are the latest headlines in local news and weather. Updated twice daily.

6 minutes ago

Daylight Saving Time Starts SundayWhen we spring forward on Sunday, we'll lose an hour of sleep -- but gain more daylight with a 7 p.m. sunset. Amber Lee reports.

32 minutes ago

Pandemic Hobby Leads To Successful Sneaker Business For Downey CoupleA Downey couple used their downtime during the pandemic to start a successful sneaker business that now calls some of the biggest stars in Hollywood and sports among their clients. DeMarco Morgan reports.

49 minutes ago

AAA Expert Weighs In On Gas CrisisDough Shupe With AAA speaks to CBS2 News This Morning about the spike in gas prices and how drivers can find savings at the pump.

2 hours ago

Fire Driven By Santa Ana Winds Rips Through Mobile Home Park In FontanaA fire driven by winds of more than 40 miles per hour tore through a mobile home park in Fontana early Friday morning, destroying at least one home and damaging several more. Tena Ezzeddine reports.

2 hours ago

Expert Addresses Two-Year Anniversary Of COVID PandemicDr. Nancy Gin, the regional medical director for Kaiser Permanente, speaks to CBS2 News This Morning on the two-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic.

3 hours ago

Man Shot, Killed In Apartment Near Cal State NorthridgeA man was shot and killed in an apartment in Northridge in the early morning hours Friday.

3 hours ago

Fire Rips Through Mobile Home Park In FontanaA fire driven by winds of more than 40 miles per hour tore through a mobile home park in Fontana early Friday morning, destroying at least one home and damaging several more.

4 hours ago

Pursuit of An Armed Suspect Ends In The Middle Of The FreewayThe pursuit of the armed suspect ended in the middle of a freeway.

9 hours ago

Pursuit Of Shooting Suspects Ends In CrashThe driver turned left and crashed into park pickup. Four suspects were detained shortly after

10 hours ago

Suspects Continue To Pop Out of Sun Roof While Driving RecklesslyPolice pursuit continues with suspects taunting police through the sun roof.

10 hours ago

Mike Williams Ready for His EncoreNew contract in hand, Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams is poised to build off his career year, his connection with Justin Herbert & ability to make big plays as he looks forward to 2022 with Chris Hayre in this full interview

10 hours ago

Suspects Pop Out Of Sun Roof, Nearly Hit Fire EngineThe suspects were seen popping there heads out of the sun roof while almost hitting a fire engine.

10 hours ago

Pursuit Suspect Enters Freeway From OfframpThe suspect entered the freeway from an offramp before doing a U-turn in front of a car.

10 hours ago

CHP Picks Up Pursuit Of Alleged Shooting SuspectCHP has picked up the pursuit.

10 hours ago

Police In Pursuit Of Shooting SuspectPolice are in pursuit of a vehicle wanted for shooting into the air. The occupants are reportedly gang members.

10 hours ago

Man Suffers Multiple Stab Wounds After Random Attack By Homeless Man in ChinatownWilliam Yu was walking in Chinatown Wednesday afternoon when he was randomly attacked by a homeless man armed with a knife. He sustained several stab wounds to the neck and shoulder area. Authorities detained the suspect shortly after. Now, the man and his family are seeking justice.

10 hours ago

Look At This: Port HuenemePort Hueneme in Ventura County is the primary training grounds of the U.S. Navy's warrior engineers, the Seabees. Also known as the Naval Construction Battalions, the Seabees build anything and everything the U.S. military requires. If their site comes under attack they can drop their tools and pick arms truly living up to their motto of "We Build, We Fight."

10 hours ago

Windy Weather Blows Through SouthlandWindy weather returned to the Southland starting Thursday, most notably in the mountains, with cooler temperatures also expected before a warming trend arrives by the weekend.

10 hours ago

CHP Continues Pursuit Of A Stolen Range RoverAfter a break, California Highway Patrol restarted the pursuit of a stolen Range Rover.

11 hours ago

Ukrainian Refugees Arrive to California And Mexico BorderThe conflict continues with Russia encircling Kyiv. Many residents have fled the city ahead of the impending siege. The Russian invasion has resulted in 2.3 million refugees.

11 hours ago

Pursuit Suspect Leads Anaheim PD Through Side StreetsThe pursuit suspect is going at moderate speeds as police tail them.

12 hours ago

Police in Pursuit Of An Allegedly Stolen Range RoverAnaheim police are in pursuit of a stolen black Range Rover.

12 hours ago