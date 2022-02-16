Man Sold His House To Buy Rams Super Bowl TicketsA Rams fan told CBSLA that he sold his house so he could buy Super Bowl tickets on the 50-yard line.

12 minutes ago

Rams Fans Prepare For Parade, RallyRams fans were out early at Exposition Park in preparation for Wednesday's Super Bowl parade and rally.

55 minutes ago

Crews Prep For Rams Parade, RallyCrews Wednesday morning were busy preparing for the Rams victory parade and rally. Tina Patel reports.

1 hour ago

Masks Won't Be Required For Rams Victory Parade, RallyMasks will not be required for those attending the Los Angeles Rams victory parade and rally Wednesday. Kara Finnstrom reports.

2 hours ago

San Bernardino Mountains Hit With Heavy SnowHeavy snowfall fell in the San Bernardino Mountains late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, creating a nightmare for drivers.

2 hours ago

Predator On The Prowl In Fairfax, West HollywoodThe police described the man as a transient who has attacked two women in Fairfax and West Hollywood.

8 hours ago

Local PGA Tour Player Max Homa Set To Defend His Genesis Open TitleJim Hill sits down with the champion at Riviera

8 hours ago

Look At This: SoFi StadiumHome to the new Super Bowl Champions, the Los Angeles Rams, SoFi Stadium is one of the newest additions to L.A.'s architectural scene. It was built in a 100-foot deep pit to stay out of the way of incoming airplanes.

9 hours ago

Exclusive: Good Samaritan Helps Man With Dementia Return Home Via UberChris Holmstrom reports from Hollywood where a 79-year-old man with dementia who had been missing for more than a day showed back up on his family's doorstep thanks to a Good Samaritan who helped him get home with an Uber ride.

10 hours ago

City Council Committee Moves Proposal Forward To Decrease Speed Limits On Some City StreetsThe Los Angeles City Council's Transportation Committee Tuesday advanced a proposal from the Department of Transportation to reduce speeds by 5 mph on more than 177 miles of city streets.

10 hours ago

From Heat Wave To Hail StormNicole Comstock reports from Pasadena where many of the city's residents came out to play int he wintery, white conditions that looked like snow, but was in fact hail.

10 hours ago

Mayoral Candidate Rick Caruso Calls For 1,500 More LAPD OfficersJoining three other high-profile mayoral candidates who have advocated for more police on the streets of Los Angeles amid an increase in violent crime, real estate developer Rick Caruso revealed details of his platform Tuesday, including a plan to add 1,500 officers to the LAPD's force if elected mayor.

10 hours ago

Stage Set For Rams Victory ParadeThe 1.1-mile victory parade will start at the Shrine Auditorium and end at L.A. Memorial Coliseum, where a rally will be held in the Coliseum's Olympic Plaza.

10 hours ago

Family of Halyna Hutchins Files Lawsuit Against Alec Baldwin, Producers In 'Rust' Shooting DeathThe family of Halyna Hutchins -- a cinematographer who was shot and killed on a New Mexico movie set last year -- has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against actor Alec Baldwin and the film's producers and certain crewmembers.

10 hours ago

3 Suspects Arrested In Connection To Beverly Hills RobberiesThree suspects have been arrested in Riverside County in connection with a series of armed robberies in Beverly Hills and surrounding cities, and four additional suspects were outstanding and should be considered armed and dangerous, police said Tuesday.

11 hours ago

LA County Drops Outdoor Mask MandateLos Angeles County will keep its indoor mask mandate.

13 hours ago

Caught On Video: Rialto Police Rough Arrest Of 16-Year-Old GirlMichele Gile reports from Rialto where one officer has been placed on leave after cellphone video of an arrest of a teenage girl appears to show officers throwing her to the ground.

13 hours ago

Thunderstorms, Snow Flurries, Fog: Wild Weather From The Beaches To The FoothillsThe beaches are closed and there's hail on the ground of Pasadena after a cold spell runs through.

13 hours ago

LA Metro Spokesperson Gives Advice For Getting To Wednesday's LA Rams Victory ParadeLA Metro Spokesperson Dave Sotero joins Pat Harvey and Jeff Vaughn to talk about rail service prices, routes and parking options for Wednesday's LA Rams victory parade.

13 hours ago

Hail Falls Near Iconic Rose Bowl In PasadenaSome people can be seen playing in the hail during this rare occurrence.

13 hours ago

CBSLA.com: The Rundown (Feb. 15 PM Edition)Here are the latest in local news headlines and weather, updated twice daily

14 hours ago

STEAM: Pass The SticksWhat do you get when you pair two Chargers players and two Immortals gamers with SoFi's Infinity screen? A technological feat and way too much fun!

14 hours ago

STEAM: Landscape Artists For SoFi StadiumScience and engineering are the two key STEAM disciples used by the landscape architects to bring nature to SoFi Stadium

14 hours ago

Holy Guacamole! Avocado Prices Set To SkyrocketAfter the United States halted imports from Mexico, consumers might want to think twice about their next round of avocado toast.

14 hours ago