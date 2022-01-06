COVID Surge Continues For Southland, Experts Say Don't PanicLos Angeles County Health announced a daily record of more than 37,000 new COVID cases along with 30 additional deaths. As a result, it's becoming increasingly difficult for families to take care of their loved ones who are testing positive.

21 minutes ago

Look At This: The Getty CenterJoin Sky 9 and Desmond Shaw on an aerial tour of the iconic Getty Center.

42 minutes ago

The Long Road To Unity: Leaders and Experts Discuss the Jan. 6 InsurrectionPolitical leaders and experts recount their experiences from the Jan. 6 insurrection and the key to unifying the country.

1 hour ago

Former Hospital Security Guard Speaks OutA former security guard at Memorial Hospital of Gardena has filed a lawsuit against her former employer for intolerable working conditions after she was ordered to clean a malfunctioning freezer filled with decomposing dead bodies.

1 hour ago

Honoring Jonathan Flagler, L.A. County Fire Fighter Who Lost His LifeFriends, family and colleagues have joined to remember the life of Jonathan Flagler, the Los Angeles County Fire Fighter who tragically lost his life battling a Rancho Palos Verdes blaze on Thursday morning.

2 hours ago

Remembering Peter BogdanovichLegendary filmmaker Peter Bogdanovich died on Thursday from natural causes, at the age of 82. Bogdanovich is best known for his films "Paper Moon" and "Last Picture Show."

3 hours ago

CBSNLA Town Hall: Brian LevinAsked if he thinks the punishment for some of those who participated in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol have been too harsh, Professor Brian Levin, director for the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism, says the sentences have been "relatively low." Watch the "January 6: One Year Later" streaming now --> cbsla.com/live

5 hours ago

CBSNLA Town Hall: David GuerraAsked if he feels positive about the chance that Democrats and Republics can find middle ground, California GOP Executive Member Mario Guerra pulls from a famous Ronald Reagan quote on CBSNLA's town hall "January 6: One Year Later" Watch Live --> cbsla.com/live

5 hours ago

CBSNLA Town Hall:MIT Professor David Rand and California GOP Executive Committee Member Mario Guerra sharing in lively debate on CBSNLA's town hall "January 6: One Year Later" --> Watch Live --> cbsla.com/live

5 hours ago

CBSNLA Town Hall: Jessica LevinsonLoyola Law School Professor Jessica Levinson says one of the difficulties in moving forward after the January 6 insurrection is that, as a country, people disagree on basic facts, rather than have policy disagreements. "January 6: One Year Later" streaming now. Watch Live --> cbsla.com/live

5 hours ago

CBSNLA Town Hall : Congressman Brad ShermanWhen political parties say 'I don't care how I win, I just need to win," it's corrosive to Democracy, according to Congressman Brad Sherman, a panelist on CBSNLA's town hall "January 6: One Year Later." Watch Live --> cbsla.com/live

5 hours ago

CBSNLA: The Rundown (Jan. 6 PM Edition)Here are the latest headlines in local news and weather. Updated twice daily.

5 hours ago

CBSNLA Town Hall Mario GuerraCalifornia GOP Executive Committee Member Mario Guerra joins the town hall panel for "January 6: One Year Later" -- Watch Live --> cbsla.com/live

6 hours ago

CBSNLA Town Hall: Representative Karen BassCongresswoman Karen Bass says that first order of business to heal from the January 6 insurrection is pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. Watch Live --> cbsla.com/live

6 hours ago

CBSLNLA Town Hall Congressmember Norma Torres"Political violence is an ongoing issue that all of members Congress have to deal with," says Congresswoman Norma Torres, who was in the gallery on January 6. Watch Live --> cbsla.com/live

6 hours ago

Comedian, The Late Late Show Host James Corden Tests Positive For COVIDHost of The Late Late Show James Corden announced on Twitter Thursday he tested positive for COVID-19. Corden says he is vaccinated and is feeling well.

6 hours ago

LAFD Faces Staffing Shortages Amid Omicron SurgeAccording to Chief Ralph Terrazas, 299 firefighters were out with COVID-19 on Wednesday.

6 hours ago

CBSNLA Town Hall: January 6 One Year Later"This event here isn't about looking back at a historical event in time, this isn't about remembering what happened. This is hopefully about what we're going to do moving forward...." says USC Professor Mindy Romero. Watch the town hall "January 6: One Year Later" streaming now at

6 hours ago

Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in California and WisconsinOn Wednesday night, lottery officials announced that the winning tickets of the coveted $630 million Powerball jackpot were sold in California and Wisconsin.

6 hours ago

Party Plane Passengers Grounded In MexicoParty plane passengers from Canada are stuck in Mexico because airlines are refusing to fly them back home after video surfaced online showing them have a good time in the cabin without masks.

6 hours ago

Police Searching For Suspects of Home Invasion in Sherman OaksAuthorities are searching for suspects who zip tied two women who were in a Sherman Oaks home. One of the women was a housekeeper. The suspects made off with two phones and other belongings.

7 hours ago

January 6: One Year LaterCBS News Reporter Natalie Brand looks back on the insurrection at The Capitol one year ago.

7 hours ago

Long Lines At LAUSD COVID Testing SitesAt-home test kits are sold out or hard to find in retail stores, and county officials are again scrambling to set up more testing sites – which had started to dwindle as more people got vaccinated.

7 hours ago

COVID Numbers Skyrocketing in LA County As Omicron Surge ContinuesLos Angeles County health officials numbers will continue to climb due to more testing demand.

7 hours ago