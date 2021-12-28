Chargers LB Uchenna Nwosu Is Having A Breakout Season For The BoltsChris Hayre catches up with the Carson and USC product as the Chargers push for a playoff spot

7 minutes ago

Dog Owner Sent To The Hospital After Thieves Attack Him And Steal His DogThis is just the latest instance of targeted thefts on French bulldog owners, the most infamous attack happening in February when Lady Gaga's dog walker was shot by thieves who went after her French bulldogs.

20 minutes ago

Look At This: Christmas Tree LaneAltadena's Christmas Tree Lane claims to be the oldest holiday display in the world after beginning over 100 years ago. If you have something Desmond Shaw and Sky 9 should fly to and take a look at email us at lookatthis@cbs.com

54 minutes ago

Local Gardena Hospital Accused Of Improperly Caring For Dead PatientsMemorial Hospital of Gardena is under fire for how it has treated the bodies of patients who died battling COVID-19. CBSLA Reporter Nicole Comstock has the story.

1 hour ago

Stay In Or Go Out? What Experts Recommend to do For New Year's EveIs it safe to go out amid the spike in COVID cases all across the Southland? CBSLA Reporter Laurie Perez talked to some experts.

1 hour ago

Hamilton, Rose Bowl Events Canceled Amid Rising COVID CasesPantages Theatre canceled all Hamilton shows until Jan. 23 while the Tournament of Roses canceled all public indoor Rose Bowl events amid the winter surge.

2 hours ago

CBSNLA: The Rundown (Dec. 28 PM Edition)Here are the latest headlines in local news and weather. Updated twice daily.

4 hours ago

Local Community Hospital Accused Of Poorly Treating Deceased PatientsA community hospital in Gardena is under fire of not properly treating dead patients who died from COVID-19. CBSLA Investigative Reporter Kristine Lazar reports.

4 hours ago

Gift Return TipsCBSLA has a few tips for returning Christmas presents at retail shops.

4 hours ago

Travel Delays Continue With Spike In COVID CasesTravelers flyting this holiday season continue to encounter challenges as airlines cancel flights.

5 hours ago

Pediatrician Gives Advice On How to Protect Children For COVIDWith some children too young to receive the vaccine, Dr. Colleen Kraft from Children's Hospital Los Angeles gives advice to worried parents on how to protect their children from COVID-19.

5 hours ago

Psychiatrist On How To Maintain Your Mental Health As The Pandemic LingersKaiser Permanente Chief of Psychiatry Dr. Ashley Zucker discusses how residents can maintain their mental health and cope with the pandemic.

5 hours ago

Parents Of Valentina Orellana-Peralta, 14-Year-Old Killed In LAPD Shooting, Demand JusticeThe parents of 14-year-old Valentina Orellana-Peralta held a press conference Tuesday morning calling for full transparency from the LAPD after their daughter was killed by a stray bullet fired by Los Angeles police inside a Burlington store in North Hollywood.

6 hours ago

Local Healthcare Worker Reacts To New CDC Isolation ProtocolsAs a surge of COVID-19 cases plagues Los Angeles County, new federal guidelines have reduced quarantine times for those who test positive.

6 hours ago

NFL Coach, Icon John Madden Dies At 85Pro Football Hall of Fame coach John Madden died unexpectedly Tuesday morning at age 85, the NFL announced.

6 hours ago

Police Identify Suspected Gunman In Sunset Beach ShootingThe suspect, Manuel D. Silva, 40, was placed in custody for attempted murder after he allegedly wounded a man biking down the greenbelt near Sunset Beach with his wife.

6 hours ago

Markina Brown's Weather Forecast (Dec. 28)CBSLA Meteorologist Markina Brown takes a look at the latest weather forecast.

11 hours ago

11 hours ago

LAX Cancels 45 More Flights Tuesday Due to COVID-19 IssuesMore flights were canceled at Southland airports and around the world Tuesday, as a wave of holiday week cancellations driven by the coronavirus pandemic continued to inconvenience travelers.

14 hours ago

CBSNLA: The Rundown (Dec. 28 AM Edition)Here are the latest headlines in local news and weather. Updated twice daily.

15 hours ago

4 Killed When Plane Crashed Into Neighborhood Near El CajonAuthorities confirmed Tuesday that four people were on board a plane that crashed into a neighborhood near El Cajon after departing from John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana.

15 hours ago

LA Health Officials Fear Further Surge Of COVID Cases As Pediatric Hospital Stays Rise Across The USAs cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 surge across the country, California health officials said Tuesday they expect more cases in Los Angeles in the coming days and are urging residents to be vigilant as the New Year's Eve holiday approaches.

15 hours ago

Parents Of Teen Killed In LAPD Shooting To Demand Transparency In ProbeThe parents of a 14-year-old girl who was fatally struck by a stray bullet fired by Los Angeles police at an assault suspect inside a North Hollywood clothing store will publicly call Tuesday for full transparency during the various investigations into the shooting.

16 hours ago

City Of Monrovia Prepares For Possible Mudslides In Bobcat Fire Burn AreasThere are concerns that the hillsides of the Bobcat Fire burn areas of the San Gabriel Mountains could give way.

16 hours ago