Chargers Legends Help Give Away Bikes To KidsOn Monday, Chargers legends like 8-time Pro-Bowler Antonio Gates and Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson helped give away bikes to third graders at Hooper Avenue Elementary School.

Monrovia Resident Surprised When Mother Bear Moves in Under his HomeA Monrovia man was surprised to learn he had two new roommates on Monday, when it appeared that a family of bears had taken residence in the crawlspace under his home.

STEAM Series: Forestry Assistant Kathleen Delos ReyesKathleen Delos Reyes, Forestry Assistant with the Los Angeles County Fire Department explains how firefighting begins with prevention. Her work includes forest inspections, brush clearing, analyzing and removing diseased trees all to work in preventing potential wildfires.

CBSNLA: The Rundown (Dec.15 PM Edition)Here are the latest headlines in local news and weather. Updated twice daily.

Mandatory Mask Mandate Underway for all California Residents Until At Least Mid-JanuaryDr. Michael Daignault, of St. Providence Joseph Medical Center joined the studio to discuss the new mask mandate, and what could bring an end to the mandate sooner than later.

$25K Reward Offered For Help Identifying Hit-And-Run Driver Who Seriously Injured Pedestrian In WestwoodThe city of Los Angeles is offering a $25,000 reward for help in identifying a driver behind a hit-and-run in Westwood.

Rams Place 3 on COVID-19 List, Bringing Team Totals to 16 PlayersThe Rams placed an additional three players on the reserve/COVID-19 List on Wednesday, bringing their club totals to 16 players placed on the list in just the last week.

Kwanzaa, The Annual Celebration Of African American CultureWith Kwanzaa set to begin in three weeks, Alexsandra M. Mitchell from the California African American Museum gives an overview of the holiday.

Michelle Kwan Nominated As Next Ambassador to BelizeFormer figure skater and Olympic Champion Michelle Kwan has been nominated for the Belize ambassadorship by President Joe Biden.

In Wake Of Tuesday's Storm, Cleanup Crews Took To The Bays, Beaches, Parks and RoadsJasmine Viel reports from Long Beach where cleanup crews were busy collecting debris that flowed into the bay from Tuesday's storm, just of the many cleanup efforts happening across the southland.

DOJ Charges 3 Amplify Energy Corp. And 2 Subsidiaries In Connection To OC Oil LeakOn Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office indicted three companies, Amplify Energy Corp. and two of its subsidiaries, for their response to the pipeline break, accusing the companies of failing to adequately respond to eight leak alarms during a 13-hour period.

Statewide Mask Mandate Once Again In Effect For Indoor SpacesMichele Gile reports from Huntington Beach where she talks to residents and business owners about the latest statewide mask mandate, put in place to try and prevent a winter surge in cases.

Authorities Search For Suspects Involved In South Bay Mall ShootingThe shooting occurred in the mall parking lot outside BJ’s Restaurant at 6:30 p.m., according to Torrance police. Multiple suspects were involved in the shooting and carjacking, police said. No descriptions were immediately released.

CBSNLA: The Rundown (Dec. 15 AM Edition)Here are the latest headlines in local news and weather. Updated twice daily.

Spectacular Drone Video Shows Snowy Highway 18 In Big BearDrone video shot by CBSLA's John Schreiber shows snowy Highway 18 in Big Bear.

Monrovia Issues Local Emergency As Storm Causes Damage To Canyon Park AreaFollowing the massive storm which pummeled the Southland region with heavy rainfall Tuesday, the city of Monrovia issued a local emergency due to mud and debris flow which caused significant damage in and around Monrovia Canyon Park. Kara Finnstrom reports.

French Bulldog Stolen In Hollywood By Armed Men Found SafeA French bulldog which was stolen during an armed robbery on a Hollywood street last week was found safe in South Gate Tuesday night.

Skid Row’s Notorious Cecil Hotel Reopens After Remodel, Will Serve As Affordable HousingA ribbon cutting ceremony was held in downtown Los Angeles’ Skid Row Tuesday to celebrate the remodel of the historic and notorious Cecil Hotel.

Another Sneak Peek At The White House Christmas SpecialCBS2 This Morning's Suzanne Marques got an opportunity to travel to Washington, D.C., and meet with First Lady Jill Biden in the White House. The special airs Saturday, Dec. 18, at 7:30 p.m. on CBS2.

Amber Lee's Weather Forecast (Dec. 15)A high of 58 for the beaches and 56 for the valleys Wednesday.

4 Suspects Sought In Follow Home Robbery From Hollywood Club To Valley Village HomeAuthorities are looking for several suspects who committed a "follow-home robbery" in the Valley Village neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley last month.

3 Shot Outside Del Amo Mall In Torrance, Suspects Escape After Committing CarjackingAuthorities are searching for multiple suspects who shot and wounded two men and a teen boy outside the Del Amo Fashion Center mall in Torrance Tuesday night, and then committed a carjacking.

