Rams Place 3 on COVID-19 List, Bringing Team Totals to 16 PlayersThe Rams placed an additional three players on the reserve/COVID-19 List on Wednesday, bringing their club totals to 16 players placed on the list in just the last week.

36 minutes ago

Kwanzaa, The Annual Celebration Of African American CultureWith Kwanzaa set to begin in three weeks, Alexsandra M. Mitchell from the California African American Museum gives an overview of the holiday.

38 minutes ago

Michelle Kwan Nominated As Next Ambassador to BelizeFormer figure skater and Olympic Champion Michelle Kwan has been nominated for the Belize ambassadorship by President Joe Biden.

45 minutes ago

In Wake Of Tuesday's Storm, Cleanup Crews Took To The Bays, Beaches, Parks and RoadsJasmine Viel reports from Long Beach where cleanup crews were busy collecting debris that flowed into the bay from Tuesday's storm, just of the many cleanup efforts happening across the southland.

1 hour ago

DOJ Charges 3 Amplify Energy Corp. And 2 Subsidiaries In Connection To OC Oil LeakOn Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office indicted three companies, Amplify Energy Corp. and two of its subsidiaries, for their response to the pipeline break, accusing the companies of failing to adequately respond to eight leak alarms during a 13-hour period.

1 hour ago

Statewide Mask Mandate Once Again In Effect For Indoor SpacesMichele Gile reports from Huntington Beach where she talks to residents and business owners about the latest statewide mask mandate, put in place to try and prevent a winter surge in cases.

1 hour ago

Authorities Search For Suspects Involved In South Bay Mall ShootingThe shooting occurred in the mall parking lot outside BJ’s Restaurant at 6:30 p.m., according to Torrance police. Multiple suspects were involved in the shooting and carjacking, police said. No descriptions were immediately released.

1 hour ago

CBSNLA: The Rundown (Dec. 15 AM Edition)Here are the latest headlines in local news and weather. Updated twice daily.

5 hours ago

Spectacular Drone Video Shows Snowy Highway 18 In Big BearDrone video shot by CBSLA's John Schreiber shows snowy Highway 18 in Big Bear.

6 hours ago

Monrovia Issues Local Emergency As Storm Causes Damage To Canyon Park AreaFollowing the massive storm which pummeled the Southland region with heavy rainfall Tuesday, the city of Monrovia issued a local emergency due to mud and debris flow which caused significant damage in and around Monrovia Canyon Park. Kara Finnstrom reports.

6 hours ago

French Bulldog Stolen In Hollywood By Armed Men Found SafeA French bulldog which was stolen during an armed robbery on a Hollywood street last week was found safe in South Gate Tuesday night.

7 hours ago

Skid Row’s Notorious Cecil Hotel Reopens After Remodel, Will Serve As Affordable HousingA ribbon cutting ceremony was held in downtown Los Angeles’ Skid Row Tuesday to celebrate the remodel of the historic and notorious Cecil Hotel.

8 hours ago

Another Sneak Peek At The White House Christmas SpecialCBS2 This Morning's Suzanne Marques got an opportunity to travel to Washington, D.C., and meet with First Lady Jill Biden in the White House. The special airs Saturday, Dec. 18, at 7:30 p.m. on CBS2.

10 hours ago

Another Sneak Peek At The White House Christmas SpecialCBS2 This Morning's Suzanne Marques got an opportunity to travel to Washington, D.C., and meet with First Lady Jill Biden in the White House. The special airs Saturday, Dec. 18, at 7:30 p.m. on CBS2.

10 hours ago

Amber Lee's Weather Forecast (Dec. 15)A high of 58 for the beaches and 56 for the valleys Wednesday.

10 hours ago

4 Suspects Sought In Follow Home Robbery From Hollywood Club To Valley Village HomeAuthorities are looking for several suspects who committed a "follow-home robbery" in the Valley Village neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley last month.

10 hours ago

3 Shot Outside Del Amo Mall In Torrance, Suspects Escape After Committing CarjackingAuthorities are searching for multiple suspects who shot and wounded two men and a teen boy outside the Del Amo Fashion Center mall in Torrance Tuesday night, and then committed a carjacking.

11 hours ago

Suspect Shot, Wounded By LA Deputies In WhittierOne person was shot and wounded by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies in Whittier early Wednesday morning.

11 hours ago

Residents In Bobcat Fire Burn Scar Brace For Potential Mud Flows; Monrovia Issues Local EmergencyFollowing the massive storm which pummeled the Southland region with heavy rainfall Tuesday, the city of Monrovia issued a local emergency due to mud and debris flow which caused significant damage in and around Monrovia Canyon Park.

12 hours ago

Stolen Tesla Leads Police On Wild Pursuit Before Driver Captured In Newport BeachA suspect behind the wheel of a stolen Tesla led authorities on a bizarre, high-speed pursuit Tuesday night before being captured in Newport Beach.

13 hours ago

CHP Performs PIT Maneuver On Driver Of Stolen TeslaSky2's Desmond Shaw reports live over Newport Beach where CHP performed a successful PIT maneuver on the driver of a suspected stolen Tesla.

18 hours ago

Pursuit Ends After Brief Standoff In the Middle Of Southbound 405A suspect behind the wheel of a stolen Tesla led police on a pursuit down the southbound 405 freeway before abruptly stopping in the middle of the freeway.

18 hours ago

Record Rainfall In Downtown Los AngelesKCAL9 Meteorologist Evelyn Taft looks at rainfall totals across the southland, including a record amount of rainfall in downtown LA at 2.22 inches, as well as the forecast for the next several days.

19 hours ago