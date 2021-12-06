Man Charged With Murder of Jacqueline AvantAariel Maynard was charged with the murder of 81-year-old Jacqueline Avant, wife of producer Clarence Avant, on December 1st.

1 hour ago

US Surgeon General visits King Drew Magnet High School of Medicine and ScienceU.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy, visited with local high school students to discuss the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, especially in relation to mental health.

1 hour ago

Mental Health Monday - Help For HolidaysThe holidays are stressful enough on their own. Add in the pandemic, and many are finding themselves struggling. In this week's Mental Health Monday report - Serene Branson shows that help is often just a phone call away.

1 hour ago

Jack In The Box Buying Del Taco For $575 MillionSand Diego-based Jack In The Box is buying Lake Forest-based Del Taco for $575 million.

1 hour ago

Renewed Efforts Launched For Recall of George GasconRecall efforts have resurfaced for Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon amidst rising crime rates in the city.

2 hours ago

Homelessness Crisis Frustrating Voters, Poll FindsA poll commissioned by the Los Angeles Business Council and the L.A. Times and conducted by Hart Research found that 80% of voters in L.A. are growing more and more frustrated with the homelessness crisis.

2 hours ago

Santa Ana Hit And Run Victim Receives New WheelchairA Santa Ana man escaped a hit and run with his life, but he lost something very important - his wheelchair. Today, a local business helped him get rolling again. KCAL9 Orange County reporter Michele Gile shows us the display of the holiday spirit..

2 hours ago

Footage Released in Redondo Beach Robbery and Canoga Park Flash Mob RobberyTwo men are wanted in connection with a robbery at a Pacific Palisades holiday party; the case is being investigated by LAPD. Meanwhile, footage has been released from a November flash mob robbery, where a security guard was assaulted with bear spray.

2 hours ago

Second Positive Omicron Case Detected In Los AngelesA student at the University of California is reported to be the second positive omicron variant case in Los Angeles, after traveling to the East Coast for Thanksgiving.

2 hours ago

Laker Legend And Radio PBP Announcer John IrelandChris Hayre talks to John Ireland about what its been like to call Laker games on the radio, including his path to getting there, and what he learned from his boyhood idol Chick Hearn

3 hours ago

CHiPs For Kids Toy Drive: Join Us Dec. 10th At Plaza West CovinaJoin CBSLA for our second toy drive event at Plaza West Covina: 112 Plaza Dr. in West Covina from 10am-6pm and bring a new, unwrapped toy for a child or teen in need!

3 hours ago

Drake Reportedly Withdraws 2 Grammy NominationsRapper Drake has reportedly withdrawn his nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards, Variety announced Monday. Katie Johnston reports.

5 hours ago

Medina Spirit Dies After Workout At Santa Anita ParkThe first-place finisher at this year's Kentucky Derby died of an apparent heart attack. Serene Branson reports.

6 hours ago

California Bans Sale Of Gas MowersGas mowers can still be used in 2024, but will no longer be available for sale. DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques report.

8 hours ago

Medina Spirit, Kentucky Derby Winner That Failed Drug Test After Race, Dies During Workout At Santa Anita ParkMedina Spirit, the Kentucky Derby-winning horse that failed a drug test after winning his race, died Monday during a workout at Santa Anita race track. Katie Johnston reports.

8 hours ago

Woman Escapes From Police Car In Oxnard, Later CapturedA 25-year-old woman who arrested Sunday evening in Oxnard somehow escaped from the back of a police car, but was later recaptured.

8 hours ago

Amber Lee's Weather Forecast (Dec. 6)A high of 65 for the beaches and 75 for the valleys Monday.

8 hours ago

Dodgers Legend Gil Hodges Inducted Into Baseball Hall Of FameLegendary Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Gil Hodges Sunday received a long-awaited selection to the baseball Hall of Fame. Katie Johnston reports.

8 hours ago

CBSNLA: The Rundown (Dec. 6 AM Edition)Here are the latest headlines in local news and weather. Updated twice daily.

10 hours ago

Man Found Dead In Dumpster In South Los AngelesThe body of a man was found today inside a trash bin in the Vermont Square area of South Los Angeles. Katie Johnston reports.

10 hours ago

Woman Found Shot To Death In South LA, Shooting Suspect Still At-LargeA woman was shot to death today in the Florence area of South Los Angeles and a man who was sitting with her inside a vehicle is the suspected shooter. Katie Johnston reports.

10 hours ago

Staples Center Rebranding To Crypto.com Arena UnderwayThe process of rebranding Staples Center to Crypto.com Arena is underway.

11 hours ago

Man Attacked During Possible Early Morning Brentwood RobberyAuthorities are investigating an attack in Brentwood which left a man wounded.

12 hours ago

Man Shot, Wounded In BrentwoodAuthorities are investigating a shooting in Brentwood which left a man wounded.

13 hours ago