Families Facing Food Insecurity Receive Meals And Groceries Across The SouthlandAs inflation rises and grocery store prices soar, more people are now going hungry. Thankfully there are plenty of people across the Southland stepping in to help out.

1 hour ago

Private Security Supplement Police Presence In Rodeo DrivePrivate security teams have increased patrols around Rodeo Drive, while officers continue to work overtime to prevent potential robberies in the area.

1 hour ago

Longtime Angels Usher In Need Of A New KidneyA longtime usher for the Los Angeles Angels is going through dialysis and is in need of a new kidney. His family is hoping an angel of their own comes through.

1 hour ago

Drew Barrymore Show Surprises Lancaster Special Education Teacher With Free Trip To BaliDrew Barrymore surprised a deserving Lancaster special education teacher and her son with a free trip to Bali.

1 hour ago

Vigil Held For 13-Year-Old Killed By Stray Bullet In PasadenaIt was a day of mourning and disbelief in Pasadena Monday as more candles were lit in honor of a 13-year-old boy who was killed by a stray bullet inside his home.

2 hours ago

Fatal Car Crash In Granada HillsTwo cars have collided on Sepulveda Boulevard South of Rinaldi.

2 hours ago

Major Retailers Decide To Close On ThanksgivingRachel Michelin, president and CEO of the California Retailers Association, discusses the impact of major retailers, like Target, closing during Thanksgiving.

2 hours ago

Man Killed In West Covina Shooting Involving US MarshalsA man was killed Monday in a West Covina shooting involving U.S. marshals.

3 hours ago

CBSNLA: The Rundown (Nov. 22 PM Edition)Here are the latest headlines in local news and weather. Updated twice daily.

3 hours ago

Dealing with Holiday StressLooking for a way to defuse potential fights over politics or really anything during the holidays? Psychologist Dr. David Swanson has a few tips for you.

3 hours ago

Gas Prices Expected To Fall After ThanksgivingExperts expect gas prices to fall as production catches up with demand.

3 hours ago

Naval Base Ventura County Activates Joint-Use Agreement With Port Of Hueneme To Help Ease Shipping BottleneckU.S. Navy resources are being put to work to help ease the bottleneck at Southern California’s ports. Katie Johnston reports.

4 hours ago

Moorpark College Breaks Ground On $3.5 Million Bengal Tiger Habitat ExpansionThe two Bengal tigers who live at Moorpark College are getting a new, $3.5 million habitat. Katie Johnston reports.

7 hours ago

Ports Of LA, Long Beach Delay Fines Again For Idling CargoThe ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach announced Monday that they are again pushing back the start of a new fine for idling containers. Katie Johnston reports.

7 hours ago

LAPD Officer, Parole Officer Hospitalized After Fentanyl Scare In Porter RanchA hazmat crew was called out to the Sonoma at Porter Ranch apartment community for fear that the substance that sickened three people is fentanyl. Rachel Kim reports.

8 hours ago

SpaceX Rocket To Launch NASA Spacecraft From Vandenberg That Will Eventually Slam Into AsteroidSpaceX will launch its Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County Tuesday night that carries a spacecraft with a distinctive purpose: to knock an asteroid off its orbital path. Katie Johnston reports.

8 hours ago

Vaccine Mandate Won't Impact Holiday Travel, TSA SaysThe Transportation Services Authority reported Monday that 93% of its workers are in compliance with the federal employee vaccine mandate deadline. Kara Finnstrom reports.

8 hours ago

OCFA: No Working Smoke Alarms In Deadly Fire At Garden Grove HomeThe Garden Grove home where one person was killed and two others were injured in a fire did not have working smoke alarms, fire officials said Monday. Katie Johnston reports.

8 hours ago

LAPD Officer 1 Of 3 Hospitalized For Possible Fentanyl ExposureHazmat crews are on the scene of a townhouse in Porter Ranch where the possible fentanyl exposure occurred. Tina Patel reports.

9 hours ago

David Cook Arrested For Attempted Murder; Was Recognized As Man Wanted In West Hollywood StabbingA man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an alert member of the public recognized him as the person wanted in a stabbing in West Hollywood, according to Los Angeles sheriff’s officials. Katie Johnston reports.

10 hours ago

Man Shot, Wounded While Apparently Trying To Steal Catalytic Converter In Exposition ParkA man was shot and wounded Monday morning while allegedly trying to steal a catalytic converter from a car in Exposition Park. Katie Johnston reports.

10 hours ago

Target To Keep Stores Closed On Thanksgiving For GoodTarget will no longer open its stores on Thanksgiving Day, making permanent a shift to the unofficial start of the holiday season that was suspended during the pandemic. Katie Johnston reports.

12 hours ago

12 hours ago

Sleeping Man Rescued From Burning Laguna Niguel Apartment Fire Thanks To Thermal Imaging CameraFirefighters used a thermal-imaging camera to locate and rescue a man who was sleeping as a fire tore through his Laguna Niguel apartment building early Monday morning.

12 hours ago