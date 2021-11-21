AAA Spokesperson Expects Gas Prices To Decrease SoonAAA spokesperson Jeffrey Spring discusses with KCAL 9's Alex Biston the causes of the recent surge in prices and why he believes it will soon decrease.

30 minutes ago

Police Identify Pasadena Teen Killed By Stray BulletThe Pasadena Police Department identified the 13-year-old killed by a stray bullet as Iran Moreno Balvaneda, a freshman at Blair High School.

3 hours ago

Storefronts Damaged After Looters Attempted To Break Into Rodeo Drive BusinessesAuthorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding two incidences in Beverly Hills that resulted in windows to two stores being smashed.

4 hours ago

Authorities Release New Body Camera Footage From 'House Of Horrors' CasePolice have released new body camera footage showing 17-year-old Jordan Turpin shortly after escaping from her abusive parents and the "House of Horrors."

4 hours ago

Animals And Residents Evacuated From Riverside Brush FireOfficials believe an off-road vehicle crash may have started the fire which began just before noon on Jurupa Avenue and Tyler Street.

4 hours ago

Alex Biston's Weather Forecast (Nov. 21)Warm temperatures are expected this holiday week. Alex Biston reports.

12 hours ago

Inside SoCal: 11/21 Wrap-UpChef Timothy Hollingsworth is giving us tips for the perfect bird and we're learning table setting tips from Atelier Saucier.

13 hours ago

Police Search For Answers After 13-Year-Old Pasadena Boy Is Killed By Stray BulletAuthorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a young boy who was shot and killed by a stray bullet in Pasadena. Joy Benedict reports.

15 hours ago

Santa Clarita Valley Firefighters On Alert For Brush FiresFirefighters are on alert for potential brush fires as wind conditions are expected to pick up in the Santa Clarita Valley Saturday night into Sunday.

1 day ago

Police Pursuit EliminatorThe California Highway Patrol hopes that its new police pursuit eliminator will cut down the number of fatalities caused by pursuits.

1 day ago

West Hollywood Holds Virtual Transgender Day Of Remembrance CeremonyThe 6 p.m. ceremony included a speech by the Rev. Valerie Spencer and tributes by soul singer LZ Love and the Trans Chorus of Los Angeles. It will be live-streamed and available on-demand on West Hollywood's YouTube page.

1 day ago

USC, UCLA enjoy tailgating, festivities ahead of crosstown showdownCBSLA Reporter Jake Reiner spoke to UCLA and USC fans before Saturday's crosstown showdown.

1 day ago

Weather Forecast, Santa Ana Winds to hit Southland beginning SaturdayCBSLA Meteorologist Olga Ospina has your forecast for this weekend through Monday and says to expect the Santa Ana winds through Monday afternoon.

1 day ago

U.S. Coast Guard Unable To Spot Reported Oil SheenThe sheen, measuring about 30-by-70 feet, was reported to the U.S. Coast Guard at about 12:15 p.m., the agency's public information officer said. However, at about 4:02 p.m., the Coast Guard said there was no oil sheen observed by both ships and helicopters off the coast of Huntington Beach.

1 day ago

Family hosts vigil for James Vargas, who was shot and killed in front of his family last weekCBSLA Reporter Rick Montanez spoke with Vargas' family members on Saturday. They say Vargas had no gang affiliation.

1 day ago

Magic Johnson Challengers Boys And Girls Club EventLaker legend Magic Johnson visited the Challengers Boys and Girls Club in Los Angeles Saturday, and hosted a food drive that handed out food and gifts to more than 800 families.

1 day ago

San Pedro Pirates our HS Team of the WeekCoach Corey Miller and standout WR Robert Sarmiento from San Pedro High School joined Jim Hill & Beto Duran on set to talk about their semifinal victory en route to the CIF City Section Finals next week

1 day ago

Thanksgiving Food Distribution In El SerenoAbout 1,200 families will be able to get free food and supplies to prepare for Thanksgiving.

2 days ago

2 days ago

Victor Valley Mall Shooting UpdateThere are no indications for motive at the time following the fatal shooting at Victory Valley Mall on Friday evening. An adult male was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were injured, including a juvenile.

2 days ago

California School for the Deaf Riverside Just One Win Away From HistoryThe Cubs are now 12-0 on the season following their 62-51 victory in the Semifinals of the Southern Section Division 2 8-Man Playoffs. It is their first Finals appearance in school history.

2 days ago

2 days ago

San Clemente Family Searching for Father, Missing for Almost a MonthIt's been almost a month since Scott Karsten was last seen and his family told CBSLA Reporter Sara Donchey that it lost precious time due to a mix-up by the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

2 days ago

One Dead, Two Injured In Victor Valley Mall ShootingAuthorities reported to the scene of a shooting in Victorville on Friday evening, where one man was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were injured, one of which is a juvenile.

2 days ago