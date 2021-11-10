Cynthia Taylor From Foundation Of Women Warriors Discusses Support Programs For Female VeteransFoundation for Women Warriors is a 100-year-old nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring and empowering the women veteran community.

14 minutes ago

Metropolitan Water District of Southern California GM and CEO Discusses Drought EmergencyAdel Hagekhalil, GM and CEO for the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California discusses ways residents can help fight against the drought emergency.

29 minutes ago

Orange, Riverside And San Bernardino Counties See 30% Increase In COVID-19 Related HospitalizationsRachel Kim reports on concerns some experts have of a new COVID-19 surge as the holidays and cooler winter months approach.

37 minutes ago

Inflation Leads To Increased Prices For A Thanksgiving FeastFood prices have increased throughout the country with the Labor Department after the global supply chain bottleneck, among many other issues, drove inflation rates to the highest it’s been in three decades.

1 hour ago

`Rust' Crew Member Sues Baldwin, Producers Over Fatal Prop Gun ShootingThe chief lighting technician for the film "Rust" sued the movie's producers and other crew members Wednesday, including actor/producer Alec Baldwin, alleging on-set negligence that led to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a bullet fired by Baldwin from a prop weapon.

2 hours ago

Mylar Balloon Knocks Out Power To Thousands In Costa Mesa, Newport BeachA mylar balloon was blamed Wednesday for knocking out power to thousands of Southern California Edison customers in Costa Mesa and Newport Beach. Katie Johnston reports.

4 hours ago

Rosie, Hippo Born At L.A. Zoo, Leaves For Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom In Florida For Potential Breeding MatchRosie, a 7-year-old hippo born at the Los Angeles Zoo, is moving to Florida for love – and the perpetuation of her species. Katie Johnston reports.

4 hours ago

Jeremy Pearson Arrested In Nevada After Girlfriend Cassandra Tomes Found Stabbed To Death In Her Corona HomeA Corona man wanted for the murder of his girlfriend, who was found stabbed to death in her home, has been captured in Nevada. Katie Johnston reports.

5 hours ago

Shots Fired After Suspects Tail Victim To His Sherman Oaks Home, Attempt To Rob Him At GunpointAuthorities are searching for four suspects involved in an attempted armed robbery in Sherman Oaks in the early morning hours Wednesday in which they allegedly tailed a man to his house, then later opened fire on him. Tina Patel reports.

6 hours ago

Large Trampoline Found In Remote Area Of Los Padres National ForestA large trampoline was found this weekend in a remote area of the Los Padres National Forest, and conservation group is hoping to find volunteers who will jump at the chance to remove it. Katie Johnston reports.

6 hours ago

LA Sheriff’s Deputy Slams Into Pole In East LAA Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy slammed into a pole in East L.A. while possibly responding to a pursuit Wednesday morning.

7 hours ago

LA City Council To Consider Motion To Stop Tech Companies From Buying Up Family HomesThe Los Angeles City Council Wednesday will consider a motion that seeks to prevent tech companies and private equity firms from purchasing affordable, predominantly single-family housing as investments. Katie Johnston reports.

8 hours ago

Hundreds Of Flags On Display In Murrieta Honors VeteransAhead of Veterans Day, more than 2,000 flags are on display in Murrieta this week to honor those who have served in the military.

9 hours ago

Amber Lee's Weather Forecast (Nov. 10)A high of 71 for the beaches and 85 for the valleys Wednesday.

10 hours ago

10 hours ago

Parents Seeing Uptick In Stress, Anxiety Levels In Post-COVID WorldMany of us assumed that once the COVID-19 lockdown was lifted, and we could get back to a more normal way of life, our stress levels would get better. However, some parents are reporting that their stress and anxiety levels have gone up now that we have reopened. Kristine Lazar reports.

11 hours ago

13 hours ago

Governor Gavin Newsom Appears In Public After Missing COP26Governor Gavin Newsom was supposed to be in Europe for the World Climate Conference but backed out right before the trip.

19 hours ago

Chris Taylor Helps Build Playground Set For Young Girl With CancerDodger Chris Taylor helped build a playground set for a Los Alamitos girl with cancer. Taylor lost two of his close friends to pediatric cancer.

19 hours ago

About 4.4 Million SoCal Residents Expected To Travel For ThanksgivingAbout 4.4 million Southern California residents are expected to travel this Thanksgiving, according to estimates released Tuesday by the Automobile Club of Southern California.

19 hours ago

Exclusive: In-N-Out Burger So Far Not Asking Customers For Vaccine VerificationChris Holmstrom reports from Hollywood on whether or not In-N-Out Burger will adhere to the City of Los Angeles' sweeping new law requiring all customers visiting indoor portions of restaurants, bars, gyms, salons and coffee shops show proof that they are fully vaccinated. In San Francisco, the burger chain refused to ask customers for vaccine verification and shut their doors.

19 hours ago

Storage Facility Fire In BellflowerStacey Butler reports from Bellflower on the continued efforts of LA County Fire to extinguish a blaze at a storage space facility that started around 2:30 p.m. and continued well into Tuesday night.

20 hours ago

Chargers Linebackers Surprise Middle SchoolersChargers linebackers Kenneth Murray Jr. and Uchenna Nwosu surprised middle schoolers on Tuesday as part of their ongoing campaign for mental wellness.

20 hours ago

Warehouse Fire Rages In Baldwin ParkAn auto repair shop in Baldwin Park went up in flames at 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

20 hours ago