Power Outage In Laurel Canyon Affecting CommutersAn estimated 1,000 Department of Water and Power customers in Laurel Canyon are without power tonight.

55 minutes ago

Los Angeles Couple Describes Their Anguish After Baby Mix UpA Los Angeles couple held a press conference with their lawyer following an IVF mishap. Here is the full interview.

1 hour ago

Crane Falls On Roof Of Hollywood HomeA crane fell on the roof of a Hollywood home Monday. There were no reports of injury and the crane was removed from the roof just hours later.

1 hour ago

How Safe Are Large-Scale Music Festivals In Southern California?Rick Montanez reports on the safety and security planning that go into large-scale music festivals, like Coachella and Stagecoach, in Southern California, in the wake of the tragedy at Astroworld music festival in Houston.

1 hour ago

Mental Health Monday: Energy HealingAs COVID restrictions relax and we start to return to a more normal life, more people than ever are reporting problems dealing with anxiety. One strategy for coping: energy healing. Amy Johnson shows us who's doing it and how it works.

1 hour ago

CBSNLA: The Rundown (Nov. 8 PM Edition)Here are the latest headlines in local news and weather. Updated twice daily.

2 hours ago

Missing Teen Found After Being Admitted To HospitalNathan Torres, 13, suffered a major brain injury after an accident less than a quarter-mile from his home in only 30 minutes after the teen rode off that first night.

2 hours ago

Hazmat Response In Beverly HillsBoth the Los Angeles and Beverly Hills Fire Departments responded to a suspected argon leak at San Vicente Blvd and Gale Drive.

2 hours ago

Los Angeles Couple Files Lawsuit After IVF MishapA Los Angeles couple is suing the California Center for Reproductive Health for in vitro fertilization after they learned the baby they had birthed and raised was not theirs.

2 hours ago

City Of LA Vaccine Verification Mandate For Restaurants, Coffeeshops, Gyms And Salons In EffectRachel Kim reports from Studio City where business owners and customers respond to one of the most sweeping new vaccine verification laws in the country went into effect today.

3 hours ago

Street Takeover On 91 Freeway In BellflowerJoy Benedict reports from Bellflower where dozens of cars and around 100 spectators swarmed the 91 Freeway early Monday morning for a dangerous sideshow style street takeover that backed traffic up along the roadway.

3 hours ago

LA Municipal Workers Rally Against COVID Vaccine MandatesDozens of Los Angeles city and county employees took part in a march and rally against COVID-19 vaccine mandates in downtown L.A. Monday morning.

8 hours ago

Hearing To Be Held In Fraud Case Of LA Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas, Ex-USC Dean Marilyn FlynnA short hearing was slated to take place Monday in federal court in the bribery and corruption case of Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas and the ex-dean of the USC School of Social Work, Marilyn Flynn.

9 hours ago

Criminal Investigation Underway Into Astroworld Tragedy Which Claimed 8 LivesOn Friday night, eight people, including two teenagers, were killed, and at least 25 more seriously injured, during a crowd surge at Scott’s performance at the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park in Houston.

10 hours ago

Whittier Restaurants Hit By Burglars During Power OutageTwo small Whittier restaurants were hit by burglars during a scheduled power outage in the early morning hours Monday.

12 hours ago

Dozens Of Cars Swarm 91 Freeway In Bellflower In Street TakeoverIt was like a scene out of “The Fast and the Furious” when dozens of cars shut down a portion of the 91 Freeway in Bellflower with a street takeover early Monday morning.

13 hours ago

US Lifts COVID-Related Travel Ban On Long List Of Countries Including Mexico, CanadaThe U.S. lifted restrictions Monday on non-essential travel from a long list of countries, including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe. Kara Finnstrom reports.

13 hours ago

City Of LA’s Strict COVID Vaccine Proof Mandate For Restaurants, Coffee Shops, Gyms Takes EffectUnder one of the most sweeping new laws in the nation, beginning Monday, anyone who visits the indoor portion of a long list of establishments – including restaurants, coffee shops, gyms, bars and salons – in the city of Los Angeles, will be required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. Tina Patel reports.

14 hours ago

Petition Calls For Coachella To Remove Travis Scott From LineupThe petition has 1,600 signatures. A concertgoer has also filed a lawsuit against Scott and the concert organizers

20 hours ago

20 hours ago

20 hours ago

Residents React To New Vaccine MandateThe city of Los Angeles’ new vaccine mandate will begin Monday, requiring customers to be vaccinated in order to patronize indoor businesses.

21 hours ago

Missing Woman's Friends Hold Vigil and Continue Search EffortsFriends of missing woman Heidi Planck held a vigil in downtown Los Angeles hoping to spread the word of her disappearance.

21 hours ago

24-year-old Jocelyn Rivas Breaks Record At LA Marathon24-year-old Jocelyn Rivas becomes the youngest woman to finish 100 marathons.

1 day ago