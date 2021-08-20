Car Shortages During Pandemic Creating Challenges For BuyersGrant Feek, the CEO of Tred, speaks to KCAL9 about how shortages in the car industry have lead to spiking prices and demand.

4 minutes ago

Rebecca Hall On "The Night House" & Career In HollywoodThe actor talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about her new movie "The Night House" and the success of "Godzilla vs. Kong" during the pandemic.

27 minutes ago

The Importance Of Bringing Mindfulness To The ClassroomPaola Torres, manager of student culture for Citizens of the World Charter School Mar Vista, speaks to CBS2 News This Morning's Suzanne Marques about how the school has implemented mindfulness in its classrooms.

58 minutes ago

Glendale Community College To Mandate Vaccinations For Students, StaffThe Glendale Community College Board of Trustees voted to require that all students, faculty and staff be fully vaccinated by the end of October. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago

LOOK: Driver Survives After Pickup Truck's Cab Sheared Off By Big Rig In OxnardA driver somehow survived the cab of his pickup truck being sheared off by a big rig in an Oxnard intersection. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Body Found In MacArthur Park LakeA body was discovered Friday morning floating in MacArthur Park Lake in the Westlake neighborhood.

2 hours ago

LA Dodgers Will Enforce Masks For All Spectators Starting FridayThe Dodgers will require all fans to wear face coverings starting with Friday's game against the New York Mets. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Powerful Waves Wash Out Road In Malibu As High Tides Batter SoCal BeachesPowerful surf washed away a section of roadway in Malibu Thursday as high tides brought huge waves to the Southern California coastline, with more dangerous conditions expected again Friday and into the weekend.

2 hours ago

Security Guard Arrested In Shooting Death Of Homeless Man Outside 7-Eleven In Panorama CityA security guard has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting death of a homeless man outside a 7-Eleven store in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Panorama City Thursday afternoon.

4 hours ago

LA Judge Denies Woman’s Request For Restraining Order Against Dodgers Pitcher Trevor BauerA Los Angeles Superior Court judge Thursday denied a woman's request for a five-year extension of a domestic violence temporary restraining order against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer.

10 hours ago

2 Former Torrance Police Officers Charged After Allegedly Painting Swastika On Back Of Impounded VehicleTwo former Torrance police officers have been charged with vandalism after allegedly painting a swastika on the back of a vehicle they impounded, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon announced Thursday. Laurie Perez reports.

10 hours ago

Larry Elder Faces Abuse Allegations From Ex-Fiancé As Recall Race Is In A Dead HeatThe ex-fiancé of conservative talk show host Larry Elder said Elder physically and emotionally abused her when they were together. Tom Wait reports.

11 hours ago

LAUSD Parents Speak Out About Changes As Their Children Near 1 Week Back On CampusLAUSD will wrap up the first week of back to school on Friday, and for many this was the first time on campus since March 2020. Eight families spoke to KCAL9's Kristine Lazar about the return to class.

12 hours ago

Reaction To Vaccine Mandate From Culver City School DistrictA California school district will require eligible students to be vaccinated. Parents are reacting to the mandate.

13 hours ago

Torrance All-Stars Win First Game In Little League World SeriesTorrance faced its counterpart from North Manchester-Hooksett (New Hampshire) Little League at Howard J. Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

14 hours ago

Women Of Newport Beach Surgeon Rape Case Speak OutLawyers for the women who said they were drugged and sexually assaulted by Newport Beach Surgeon Grant Robicheaux and his girlfriend, Cerissa Riley, argued Thursday that the evidence exists to prosecute all of the allegations.

14 hours ago

Torrance All-Stars To Begin Playing In Little League World SeriesThe all-star team from the Torrance Little League is scheduled Thursday to become the first team from Los Angeles County to play in the Little League World Series since 1994.

15 hours ago

Deputy-Involved Shooting In ComptonThe shooting happened around 5:05 p.m. happened on the 14900 block of Atlantic Avenue.

15 hours ago

Culver City Unified To Require Students 12 And Older To Get COVID VaccineThe Culver City Unified School District is believed to be the first in California to mandate its students ages 12 and older get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

16 hours ago

Deadly Shooting At 7-Eleven In Panorama CityThe shooting happened around 3:05 p.m. Thursday at a busy shopping center just off of Van Nuys Boulevard.

16 hours ago

Local Crews Help Battle Caldor Fire In Northern Calif.As the destructive Caldor Fire continues to burn in Northern California, local fire crews have been brought in to help fight the flames with a high-tech helicopter.

18 hours ago

New Poll Shows Calif. Residents Feel Crime Is An Important Issue Across The StateAccording to a new CBS News poll, nearly all Californians feel that crime is an important issue across our state.

18 hours ago

Disneyland Replacing Free FastPass System With 'Genie' Apps Allowing Visitors to Pay To Skip LinesWalt Disney Co. Wednesday announced plans to retire its FastPass system and replace it with new mobile apps allowing visitors to pay to skip the lines.

18 hours ago

South Swell Prompts Beach Hazard StatementAuthorities say that swimmers and surfers should beware of elevated surf, high tides and strong rip currents. Serene Branson reports.

19 hours ago