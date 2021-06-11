CBS2/KCAL9 Celebrates Pride By Highlighting LGBTQ+ Businesses, EventsAnchors Tom Wait and Lesley Marin talk with local business owners and leaders about ways to support and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community this month.

53 minutes ago

Judge Blocks Placement Of Sexually Violent Predator Calvin Grassmier In La Crescenta NeighborhoodSuperior Court Judge James Bianco said his decision to reject the bid to have Calvin Lynn Grassmier placed at a home in the 5600 block of Freeman Avenue was based on five factors, including a significant number of people living in close proximity to the proposed location and inconsistent cell phone reception, which is key to GPS monitoring.

2 hours ago

Heated Robicheaux Pretrial Hearing In Orange CountyIn a case that has seen multiple twists and turns, state prosecutors Friday asked a judge to drop most of the charges against a Newport Beach surgeon and his girlfriend who have been accused of drugging and raping several women. Michele Gile reports.

2 hours ago

Markina Brown's Weather Forecast (June 11)Markina Brown takes a look at the latest weather forecast.

3 hours ago

LASD's New Fire Cat Tool Can Douse Flames In Dangerous SituationsThe Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is showing off its new life-saving tool - the Fire Cat.

3 hours ago

Push To Get People Vaccinated Continues As Reopening NearsPeople across the Southland Friday were gearing up for the state's reopening in just a few days as health officials continued to push for people to get vaccinated.

3 hours ago

Driver Killed After Careening Into Hancock Park Home, Sparking Fire; Street Racing May Be To BlamePolice say speeding was likely the cause of the destruction and are urging drivers to slow down. Rick Montanez reports.

3 hours ago

4 hours ago

Procession, Memorial Friday For Fallen San Bernardino Sheriff’s Sgt. Dominic VacaA procession and memorial service were being held Friday for San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Sgt. Dominic Vaca, who was shot and killed in the line of duty last month.

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

Aiden Leos, Boy Killed In Road Rage Shooting, To Receive Plaque At Orange County ZooA 6-year-old boy who was killed during a freeway road rage shooting last month will receive a special plaque in his honor at the Orange County Zoo, officials announced Thursday.

13 hours ago

Metallica Sues Insurer Over Losses From Shows Postponed Due To COVIDMetallica is suing Lloyd's of London for allegedly refusing to compensate the band for financial losses suffered when the group was forced to postpone six shows in South America last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Katie Johnston reports.

13 hours ago

13 hours ago

Search Continues For Man Who Fell Overboard Catalina Express Near Long BeachAuthorities Friday will continue the search for a man who went overboard a boat headed from Long Beach to Santa Catalina Island Thursday evening.

14 hours ago

15 hours ago

15 hours ago

As LA Reopens on June 15, Many Residents, Employees and Employers Still Have QuestionsJoy Benedict reports from Toluca Lake where people are excited for the loosening of COVID-19 safety protocol restrictions, but are still questioning how it's all supposed to work.

21 hours ago

7-Month-Old Boy In Stroller Struck By Hit-And-Run Driver In Long BeachPolice Thursday were searching for a driver who struck a 7-month-old child who was being pushed in a stroller in Long Beach before fleeing the scene.

21 hours ago

Markina Brown's Weather Forecast (June 10)Markina Brown takes a look at tonight's weather.

21 hours ago

Chargers & "BoltFam" Take Care of Their OwnWhen Tayler Soto and his family lost their house in a fire, the only thing that remained was a Derwin James jersey. After the team and its fans found out, they went all-in to help the Sotos get back on their feet

22 hours ago

Former OC Police Chief Alan Hostetter, 5 Others Indicted On Charges Related To Capitol BreachSix California men, four of whom identify as members of the anti-​government Three Percenters movement, have been charged with crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

22 hours ago

As LA Reopens Questions RemainJoy Benedict reports from Toluca Lake on the many questions that employers, employees and customers have about the June 14 reopening of LA County, when most COVID-19 safety protocols will come to an end.

22 hours ago

Authorities Search For Person Who Reportedly Fell Overboard Off Coast Of Long BeachAuthorities Thursday were searching for a person who reportedly fell overboard the Catalina Express off the coast of Long Beach.

22 hours ago