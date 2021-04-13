‘Crazy’ Pandemic Project Sets New World Record For Longest Melody Played By A Model TrainA German museum that temporarily closed during the coronavirus lockdown has broken a Guinness World Record by using a model train and nearly 3,000 wine glasses to play 20 different classical tunes. Katie Johnston reports.

40 minutes ago

2 Men, Woman Arrested In West Covina After Catalytic Converter Theft In Irwindale Leads To Police PursuitTwo men and a woman face grand theft and burglary charges after leading police on a car chase that started with a stolen catalytic converter from the Irwindale area. Katie Johnston reports.

46 minutes ago

FEMA Accepting Applications For Funeral AssistanceThe applications require a death certificate that states the person died from COVID-19. Lesley Marin reports.

2 hours ago

Robots Test Wastewater For COVID-19 To Help Schools Re-Open SafelyStudents at Vista Grande Elementary School in San Diego are back on campus and ready to learn, thanks in big part to a robot that monitors wastewater. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

Border Crisis: Mexican Border Town Hotel Becomes Migrant Refuge60 Minutes correspondent Enrique Acevedo speaks to CBS2 News This Morning about how the Santa Rosa Hotel has become a migrant refuge at the U.S.-Mexico border.

3 hours ago

City Of LA Opens Vaccinations To Age 16-Plus As Questions Swirl Over J&J VaccineAll vaccination sites run by the city of Los Angeles opened up COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone age 16 and older Tuesday, the same day that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Federal Drug Administration recommended a pause in the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in order to investigate a blood clot issue. Kara Finnstrom reports.

3 hours ago

Michael Ray Armijo Convicted In 1993 Rape, Kidnapping Cold CaseAn Orange County man was sentenced to 24 years to life in prison in a cold-case kidnapping and sexual assault from 1993. Katie Johnston reports.

4 hours ago

LAUSD Reopens Campuses Tuesday For First Time Since March 2020For the first time in more than a year, dozens of Los Angeles Unified School District will reopen their doors starting Tuesday.

4 hours ago

Driver Killed In Two-Car Wreck In Azusa After Running Red LightA man was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Azusa early Tuesday morning in which two other people fled the scene.

4 hours ago

Calls For Peaceful ProtestsAs people across the nation stand united to fight for accountability in the deaths of individuals who were killed by police officers, those officials are hoping to spread a message about peaceful protests. Laurie Perez reports.

11 hours ago

Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (April 12)Evelyn Taft takes a look at tonight's weather.

11 hours ago

'Sad To See It Go': ArcLight Cinemas, Pacific Theatres Closing Permanently Due To Pandemic LossesArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres will not reopen due to losses suffered during the pandemic. The news comes just one week after Los Angeles County allowed movie theaters to increase capacity.

12 hours ago

2 Men Hospitalized After Large Explosion At Valley Glen Home, Investigation OngoingNeighbors were slowing cleaning up their street Monday after Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded late Sunday to a Valley Glen home when a large explosion rocked an entire neighborhood.

12 hours ago

Study Shows That Consumer Confidence In OC Is On The Rise As Residents Brace For Light At The End Of The TunnelA new study from Chapman University finds that consumer confidence in Orange County is soaring back to pre-pandemic levels as businesses begin to reopen and more people receive their coronavirus vaccinations. Stacey Butler reports.

12 hours ago

Sister Of Woman Suspected In Children's Deaths Says Court System Failed ThemCourt documents obtained Monday by CBS Los Angeles show 30-year-old Liliana Carrillo, the woman suspected in the deaths of her three children, was involved in an ongoing custody battle with their father, Erik Denton.

12 hours ago

Judge Overturns Attempted Murder Conviction For Ignacio Ixta, Jr.An Oxnard man will be home soon after a judge overturned his 2010 attempted murder conviction.

13 hours ago

14 hours ago

Local Teen Takes Part In Moderna Vaccine Trial For AdolescentsJack Elginer is a research volunteer in the adolescent trial of the Moderna vaccine, though he doesn't know for sure if he got the vaccine or a placebo.

15 hours ago

Only On CBS 2: Lake Forest Man Accused Of Attacking Asian Woman, Believing She Was White, In Retaliation For Rise In Hate CrimesA Lake Forest man, Michael Rhee, faces a hate crime charge after allegedly kidnapping an Asian woman, believing she was white, with the intent to sexually assault her. Michele Gile reports.

16 hours ago

LAUSD Begins Phased-In Reopening TuesdayThe Los Angeles Unified School District will reopen its doors at some schools for at least for a few hours starting Tuesday.

16 hours ago

LA County Makes Changes To COVID Vaccine Sites Ahead Of Eligibility ExpansionAs Los Angeles County prepares to expand COVID vaccine eligibility, the county has made some changes to some of its vaccination sites.

16 hours ago

Former LASD Deputy Gets 7 Years In Federal Prison For $2M Marijuana HeistA former Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for orchestrating a $2 million heist at a marijuana warehouse in downtown Los Angeles.

16 hours ago

Suspect In Custody After Reports Of Man With Rifle Prompted Lockdown Of Sylmar High SchoolAll staff and students were evacuated safely after reports of a man with a rifle prompted the lockdown of Sylmar High School Monday afternoon.

16 hours ago

Group Gathers In South LA To Protest Deadly Minnesota Police Shooting Of Daunte WrightA small group gathered in South Los Angeles on Monday afternoon to protest the police shooting death of Daunte Wright. Chris Holmstrom reports.

17 hours ago