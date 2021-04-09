SoCal Man Reunited With Brain Surgeon Who Saved His Father's LifeA Southern California mother held onto her son's homework assignment for 28 years, allowing her son to reunite with the brain surgeon who saved his father's life. DeMarco Morgan reports.

LA County Seeks To Return Bruce’s Beach Property Which Was Seized From Black FamilyA stretch of beachfront property in Manhattan Beach that was wrongfully seized from a Black family about 91-years-ago could soon be returned to them.

Tune-in to Inside SoCal Sunday Morning: 4/11We're celebrating Earth Month this Sunday - learning about sustainable vineyard farming and water preservation thanks to the Wyland Foundation.

Home Opener: Dodger Stadium To Host Fans For First Time In 18 Months; Players To Receive World Series RingsFor the first time in about 18 months, the world champion Boys in Blue will play in front of their home fans at Dodger Stadium when they take the field Friday.

Prince Philip, Husband Of Queen Elizabeth II, Dies At 99Prince Philip, husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, has died, the royal family announced Friday. He was 99.

DMX's Manager Says Rapper Is Alive And On Life SupportRapper DMX's manager, Steve Rifkind, took to social media Thursday night to say the 50-year-old songwriter and actor was alive and on life support.

Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (April 8)Evelyn Taft takes a look at tonight's weather.

Gabriel Fernandez's Mother, Who Plead Guilty To His Murder, Petitions For New SentencePearl Sinthia Fernandez alleges in the petition that she could not now be convicted of first-degree murder or second-degree murder because of recent changes made in state law.

Cal State LA Briefly Opens Up COVID Vaccines To Anyone Over 18, Then Pulls BackThere were long lines outside the federally-run COVID-19 vaccine supersite at California State University, Los Angeles, Thursday morning, one day after officials announced that they had such an excess of COVID-19 vaccine doses that they would allow anyone age 18 and older to walk up and receive a vaccination.

Nearly 15,000 Sign Petition Opposing LA Councilman Proposal To Establish Tiny Home Camps For The HomelessA Los Angeles City Councilman has asked the city to examine whether it can up temporary housing for the homeless in several coastal communities, including Pacific Palisades and Venice, but strong opposition came Thursday to the idea.

Pomona Fairplex To Temporarily House Unaccompanied Migrant ChildrenThe Pomona Fairplex will be used to temporarily house unaccompanied migrant children, Supervisor Hilda Solis announced Thursday.

Biden Announces Executive Actions To Curb Gun Violence 'Epidemic'President Joe Biden unveiled his first attempts to curb gun violence on Thursday, announcing a set of modest moves designed to begin revamping federal gun policy.

People Making A Difference: The David Labkovski ProjectArt has the ability to spark conversations, and the David Labkovski Project is using the artist's history, paintings and sketches to advance knowledge of the Holocaust.

Gabriel Fernandez's Mother, Serving Life In Prison For His Murder, Petitions For New SentenceA Palmdale woman who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of her 8-year-old son, Gabriel Fernandez, Thursday filed court papers seeking a new hearing in her case.

Vehicle Crashes Into Bus In South LAA vehicle crashed into a bus in South LA Thursday evening.

Avelo Airlines Launches At Hollywood Burbank AirportAvelo Airlines launched on Thursday at Hollywood Burbank Airport. The airline claims to be America's first new mainline airline in nearly 15 years.

White Supremacist Flyers Found Posted In Long Beach, Scattered In Huntington BeachWhite supremacist flyers have been popping up in Southern California's beach communities.

Sylmar Teen Accepted To 5 Ivy League Schools And StanfordItzel Luna, a senior at Daniel Pearlman Magnet High School, has been accepted to not one, not two, but five Ivy League Universities — Harvard, Brown, Princeton, the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia — and Stanford.

Lawsuit Claims LAPD Racially Profiled Man, Used Excessive Force In 2019 Hollywood ArrestIn newly released video obtained by court order, officers can be seen detaining music producer Antone Austin outside of his Hollywood home in what his attorneys said was a case a racial profiling, excessive force and wrongful arrest.

Car Crashes Into Power Pole, Sparking Small Brush Fire On Mulholland DriveFire units are responding to a quarter-acre brush fire at 8336 W. Mulholland Drive in Hollywood Hills.

15-Year-Old Sulcata Tortoise Found Wandering Streets Of Eastvale Reunited With His FamilyA large tortoise found wandering the streets of Eastvale Easter Sunday has been reunited with his family. Katie Johnston reports.

Los Angeles Air Force Base In El Segundo To Become U.S. Space Force's Space Systems CommandThe Los Angeles Air Force Base will become home to Space Systems Command, a field command of the U.S. Space Force, the Air Force announced Thursday. Katie Johnston reports.

