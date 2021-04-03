TSA Reports 22 Days In A Row Of More Than One Million Passengers Screened NationwideThat is the longest streak since the pandemic began. Meanwhile, the CDC says those fully vaccinated should feel safe flying, but recommends against traveling altogether until more people get vaccinated.

1 hour ago

Two People Killed In Early Morning Vehicle Crash In Jefferson ParkTwo people are dead and a third is hurt after a collision on South Arlington Ave. in Jefferson Park around 3:30 this morning.The crash is being investigated.

2 hours ago

Alex Biston's Forecast (April 3)It's going to be a hot and sunny weekend with temps in the mid-80's today and Easter Sunday

2 hours ago

City Landmarks Lit Up In Blue, Gold For UCLACity Hall, the US Bank tower and the pylons at Los Angeles International Airport were lit up in blue and gold Friday night for the UCLA Bruins who take on the Gonzaga Bulldogs Saturday in the NCAA Tournament. You can watch the game on CBS2 starting at 5:34 p.m.

11 hours ago

Police Following Ends In Crash In Panorama CityTwo people were taken to an area hospital Friday night after a police following of a car theft suspect ended in a crash in Panorama City.

11 hours ago

Markina Brown's Weather Forecast (April 2)Markina Brown takes a look at tonight's weather.

11 hours ago

'About $200K More': Increase In Border Crossings Costing Riverside CountyThe county said it had reached out to the federal government, which assured officials that most of the county's costs would be reimbursed.

11 hours ago

Memorial Site Grows For Victims In Deadly Orange ShootingA deadly mass shooting in Orange has rocked the city. Family and friends of the murder victims are still trying to figure out what triggered the attack. Stacey Butler reports.

12 hours ago

Nonprofits Team Up With City To Vaccinate LA's Most VulnerableA COVID-19 vaccination clinic at MacArthur Park in the Westlake District is part of an ongoing effort by the City of Los Angeles, the Departments of Health Services and Public Health to inoculate people experiencing homelessness.

13 hours ago

White House Sends Commemorative Easter Eggs To Riverside County COVID Vaccine SiteThe Riverside County Health Center has been selected as one of the health centers around the country to receive official wooden White House Easter eggs this year.

15 hours ago

Woman In Custody After Reported Shootout With Police, Hours-Long Standoff At MacArthur ParkA woman reportedly involved in a shootout with police was taken into custody Friday after a more than three hour standoff.

16 hours ago

OC Deputies Recover 50K Counterfeit Pills During Irvine Traffic StopDeputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Department got more than they bargained for during a Wednesday afternoon traffic stop in Irvine.

16 hours ago

Increase In Self-Defense Class Registrations Amid Spike Of Anti-Asian Hate CrimesThe rise in anti-Asian American Pacific Islander hate crimes has led to a growing increase in registrations for self-defense classes. Jasmine Viel reports.

17 hours ago

Suspect In Orange Mass Shooting Charged With 4 Counts Of Murder, Arraigned From Hospital BedA Fullerton man has been charged with several counts of murder in a mass shooting at an Orange office complex Wednesday that left four people dead, including a 9-year-old boy, and which authorities believe was not a random act of violence.

17 hours ago

Travel Increasing As CDC Releases New Guidelines For People Fully Vaccinated Against COVIDFor the last 22 days, the Transportation Security Administration has screened more than one million passengers per day nationwide — the longest streak since the pandemic began — proving that people are once again ready to fly.

17 hours ago

California Announces Big Reopenings For Later This MonthIndoor concerts, theater performances and other private gatherings can begin welcoming guests on April 15 with some guidelines that must be followed. Rachel Kim reports.

18 hours ago

Police In Standoff With Woman After Reported Shootout At MacArthur ParkOfficers Friday were in a standoff with a woman after reportedly exchanging gunfire with her at MacArthur Park.

18 hours ago

Officer Killed, Another Injured In U.S. Capitol AttackThe suspect in the violent attack at the U.S. Capitol who killed one officer and injured another was killed on Friday. Amy Johnson reports.

18 hours ago

Inside SoCal Wrap Up - 4/4“Springtime at the Farm” is in full bloom now through April 11 at Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark.

19 hours ago

Southland Celebrates World Autism Awareness Day By Wearing BluePeople across the Southland and the globe wore blue Friday to #LightItUpBlue and #LightUpWithKindness for World Autism Awareness Day.

20 hours ago

Inside SoCal Wrap Up - 4/4 Promo“Springtime at the Farm” is in full bloom now through April 11 at Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark.

20 hours ago

MLB Moves All-Star Game, Draft From Atlanta Following New Voting LawMLB Moves All-Star Game, Draft From Atlanta Following New Voting Law. Katie Johnston reports.

20 hours ago

LACMA Reopens With 6 New Exhibits After Shuttering A Year AgoThe Los Angeles County Museum of Art reopened Thursday for the first time in more than a year.

22 hours ago

LA Mission Gives Out Over 1,000 Meals At Annual Easter CelebrationThe Los Angeles Mission hosted its annual Easter celebration Friday offering over 1,000 meals, saying the pandemic has made the need for it even greater.

22 hours ago