Amber Lee's Weather Forecast (March 30)A high of 68 for the beaches and 83 for the valleys.

17 minutes ago

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky Warns Of 'Impending Doom' Amid COVID-19 SpikesDr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), issued a dire warning of a sense of "impending doom" as coronavirus infections and hospitalizations tick up and pleaded with Americans to not let up on mitigation measures. Tina Patel reports.

21 minutes ago

Two SoCal Sisters Operate 18 Local McDonald's RestaurantsTwo sisters own and operate more than a dozen local McDonald's restaurants across Los Angeles County and credit most of their success to maintaining a positive working environment and having good customer service. DeMarco Morgan has their unique story.

39 minutes ago

PaleyFest LA 2021 Kicks Off This WeekRene Reyes, vice president of programming for the Paley Center for the Media, spoke to CBS2 News This Morning about what people can expect from PaleyFest LA 2021, which kicks off this week.

2 hours ago

2 Killed In Wrong Way Collision On 110 Freeway In Downtown LAAt least two people were killed in a wrong-way head-on wreck involving a suspected drunken driver on the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday morning.

3 hours ago

Olga Ospina's Weather Forecast (March 29)Olga Ospina takes a look at tonight's weather.

9 hours ago

Reports Of Tesla Double Charging CustomersTesla is under fire after some customers reportedly had payments withdrawn twice. Stacey Butler reports.

9 hours ago

LASD Searching For Men Accused Of Killing Woman During Alleged Attempted Robbery In LancasterThe Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Monday released photos of three men accused of killing a woman during an alleged attempted robbery in Lancaster.

9 hours ago

Questions Linger About Vaccine Supply As Eligibility Will Expand SoonA massive number of Californians will soon be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine, but can counties keep up with the increased demand? Lesley Marin reports.

10 hours ago

LASD: Steven Manzo, Murder Suspect Mistakenly Released, Back In CustodySteven Manzo, a murder suspect who was mistakenly released from custody earlier this month, has been taken back into custody, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed Monday.

10 hours ago

LAPD Investigating After Man Found Dead At Beverly Grove Home; 2nd Man Found Dead 2 Houses AwayThe Los Angeles Police Department Monday was investigating after a body of a man was found at a Beverly Grove home. A second body was found two houses away.

10 hours ago

11 hours ago

12 hours ago

"We're a Big Dawg Too!"- USC AD Mike Bohn Preps for Gonzaga ShowdownA day away from one of the biggest games in program history, USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn talks exclusively to Jim Hill about USC's chances against undefeated Gonzaga in the Elite Eight

14 hours ago

15 hours ago

Demonstrations Held In Support Of Grieving Widow Who Received Racist Anti-Asian LetterThe outpouring of support continues for the Asian American widow living in Leisure World who was sent a racist, anti-Asian letter about her husband's death. Michele Gile reports.

15 hours ago

Another Woman Accuses Gov. Cuomo Of Sexual Harassment, Alleges He Kissed Her Without Consent In 2017Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing new sexual harassment allegations, this time from a woman who claims the governor kissed her without her consent.

15 hours ago

Barricade Suspect Surrenders After Reportedly Shooting From Sylmar Apartment BuildingA gunman suspected of firing at police from a window of a Sylmar apartment building surrendered to authorities Monday afternoon.

15 hours ago

Health Officials Warn Of Potential COVID Surge As Travel IncreasesWith more people traveling across the country, federal and local health authorities are warning another COVID-19 surge could be on the horizon.

16 hours ago

Inside SoCal Sunday Morning: 3/28This week: Chef Kyle dishes up decadent plant-based snacks for Game Day, the Top 5 SoCal Spots for Game Day takeout, and Founder/President of the new women's soccer team, Angel City FC, talks about their strides to make a positive impact in the LA area.

18 hours ago

K9 Officer Helps Take Down Pursuit Suspect In UplandA police dog made quick work of a search for a pursuit suspect through thick brush in the Upland area.

18 hours ago

TCL Chinese Theatre Reopens For First Time In A YearThe iconic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood reopened Monday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic took hold last March.

19 hours ago

American, United Airlines Extend Flight Credit Expiration DatesAmerican and United Airlines have extended their flight credit expiration dates until March 31 of next year.

20 hours ago