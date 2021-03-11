Loyal Restaurant Customer Stages Bean Dip Stunt In ChatsworthHunter Ray Barker has pledged to sit in a tub of bean dip for 24 hours to promote his favorite restaurant, Los Toros Mexican Restaurant in Chatsworth. DeMarco Morgan reports.

Evacuation Orders Remain Thursday After Mudslide Hits Silverado Canyon During StormA fire-scarred neighborhood in hilly Silverado Canyon east of Irvine remained under evacuation orders Thursday after it was hit with a large mudslide during Wednesday's storm. Joy Benedict reports.

Caught On Video: Car Hydroplanes Into Seal Beach RestaurantThe vehicle was gone by the time police arrived. Suzanne Marques reports.

CHP, LAFD Save Dog Found Running On 170 Freeway In North HollywoodThe 170 Freeway in North Hollywood was briefly shut down Wednesday afternoon as a dog ran on the roadway. Katie Johnston reports.

Noah Cyrus Opens Up About Grammys, Family And MusicSinger Noah Cyrus, nominated for best new artist at the Grammys, opened up about her family and music with CBS2 News This Morning.

Storm Brings Rare Snow To Santa BarbaraWednesday’s storm brought rare snow and hail to the streets of Santa Barbara.

Jackknifed Big Rig On 405 Freeway In Sherman Oaks Backs Up Traffic For MileA jackknifed semi-truck on the 405 Freeway in Sherman Oaks created a traffic mess Thursday morning.

LA County Could Qualify For Red Tier By FridayAngelenos could very soon have the option of dining indoors or catching a movie in a theater. Kara Finnstrom reports.

Snow Falls In Cajon PassLight snow was falling on the 15 Freeway in the Cajon Pass Thursday morning.

Rain In Los AngelesIt was a drizzly night in Los Angeles.

Pomona Woman In Custody After Pursuit, Standoff With Child In VehicleA 30-year-old Pomona woman was taken into custody Tuesday night after an hours-long standoff following a wild and dangerous pursuit that came to a stop in Diamond Bar.

Store Products Run Low As Ports Are Impacted During PandemicIf you are having a hard time finding some of your favorite products at stores, you are not alone.

Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (March 10)Evelyn Taft takes a look at tonight's weather.

LA County Preparing For Potential Move Into State's Red TierLos Angeles County could move into the state's red tier as soon as this weekend, health officials said Wednesday. The move could mean indoor dining and movie theaters might soon be allowed once again.

17-Year-Old Arrested On Suspicion Of Vehicular Manslaughter In Crash That Killed Monique MunozA 17-year-old male was arrested in connection with a February crash in West Los Angeles that left a 32-year-old woman dead, the Los Angeles Police Department said Wednesday.

House Approves $1.9 Trillion COVID Relief Package, Sending Bill To BidenThe House Wednesday approved the final version of President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill, handing the new president a significant legislative victory as he works to stabilize an economy struggling to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Winter Storm Causes Concern In Bobcat Fire Burn ScarWith heavy winds and rains, Tuesday's winter storm was causing concern in the Bobcat burn scar.

STEAM: Meet The Grammy Museum PresidentMichael Sticka is the president of the Grammy Museum in downtown Los Angeles. Of all the STEAM disciplines, he said his job relies most on technology and art.

LA County Could Be Days Away From Moving Into State's Red TierPublic Health said Wednesday that it was working with the L.A. County Board of Supervisors on reopening plans with the county now meeting the thresholds to qualify for the less restrictive red tier.

Orange County Continues March Toward Reopening More BusinessesOrange County continued to head towards the red tier of the state’s monitoring system Wednesday as COVID- 19 cases as hospitalizations continued a downward trend.

17-Year-Old Booked On Suspicion Of Vehicular Manslaughter In West LA Crash That Killed Monique MunozA 17-year-old male was arrested in connection with a February West Los Angeles crash that left a 32-year-old woman dead, the Los Angeles Police Department said Wednesday.

New Mural Of Gianna And Kobe Bryant Painted On Downtown LA BuildingA mural of Gianna Bryant, with a side profile of her father Kobe Bryant intertwined in her hair, can now be viewed in Downtown Los Angeles.

UCLA Forecast: Stimulus Dollars To Fuel Recovery, But Jobs Outlook Still CloudyAfter a dismal year, a new UCLA analysis shows the economic forecast is looking at least a little golden for California.

Mudslide Strikes Silverado Canyon During Wednesday Storm, Hundreds EvacuatedA fire-scarred neighborhood in hilly Silverado Canyon east of Irvine was hit with a mudslide during the Wednesday morning storm which drenched the region with rain and forced officials to order evacuations.

