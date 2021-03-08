Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Pull Back The Curtain On Post-Royal LifeThe wide-ranging interview with Oprah touched on both the hardships and high points of their lives up to this point. Ian Lee reports.

33 minutes ago

Harry & Meghan On Public ServiceThe couple discusses their charity work in LA .

57 minutes ago

Conejo Valley Unified Students Return To High School CampusesHigh schools have had to fight especially hard to bring back in-person learning because of the safety concerns raised by changing classes.

2 hours ago

Man Fatally Shot By Burbank Police In Motel Parking LotOfficers were at the hotel looking into a report of a child wandering about on his own. Tina Patel reports.

2 hours ago

Lisa Guerrero On "Inside Edition" & What It Was Really Like To Be A Monday Night Football ReporterThe Inside Edition correspondent talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about her traumatic experience on Monday Night Football and the impact it had on her mental health. Plus, she shares what it's been like to work for Inside Edition.

4 hours ago

Big Rig Overturns On Transition Road From 91 To 710 FreewayA Sigalert is in effect until at least 9 a.m. Lesley Marin reports.

5 hours ago

Man Take On Litter At Eaton CanyonEdgar McGregor says he's been showing up to clean up Eaton Canyon Park for 591 days straight. Lesley Marin reports.

5 hours ago

Poet Amanda Gorman Says Security Guard Followed Her Home, Called Her 'Suspicious'Poet Amanda Gorman said Friday that a security guard followed her home and said she looked suspicious. Katie Johnston reports.

5 hours ago

Unexpected Song Gets Old Dominion Their First Grammy NominationThe country music band was nominated for "Some People Do," a ballad about hitting your breaking point and an apology for times they've hurt others. Suzanne Marques reports.

6 hours ago

High School Students Return To Conejo Valley CampusesMeanwhile, more and more of the district's teachers are getting their vaccinations. Kara Finnstrom reports.

6 hours ago

Vaccine Shipments Ramp Up In Los AngelesMayor Eric Garcetti says there will be more than 90,000 doses will be available this week. Tina Patel reports.

6 hours ago

Bombshell Interview With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Shines A Spotlight On Mental HealthDr. John Tsilimparis talked to Lesley Marin and Suzanne Marques about what people can take away from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's experience with the royal family.

6 hours ago

2 Taken To Hospital After Officer-Involved Shooting In RiversideThe shooting involved a crash into parked cars at a rental car business and a patrol vehicle. Lesley Marin and Suzanne Marques report.

6 hours ago

Garcetti: 88,000 Vaccines To Be Given Out During The Week At City SitesCalifornia's vaccination efforts are ramping up once again.

14 hours ago

Woman, Child Found Dead Inside Rancho Cucamonga HomeAuthorities on Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two people who were found inside a home in Rancho Cucamonga. A third person has been hospitalized.

14 hours ago

'I Was Desperate': Prince Harry And Meghan's Bombshell InterviewIn a bombshell interview, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle described endless attacks and increasing isolation that started almost immediately after their fairy-tale 2018 wedding.

15 hours ago

Meghan And Oprah On CBSPrince Harry and Meghan sit down with Oprah for an interview.

16 hours ago

Galaxy Sign 15-Year Old Prodigy Alex AlcalaAlex Alcala made headlines when the Galaxy announced that they signed the 15-year old to a professional contract. Jim Hill has the story of this teenage soccer prodigy.

19 hours ago

'I'm Broken Emotionally': Woman Hurt After Violent Beverly Hills Robbery Speaks OutA woman that was hurt in the aftermath of an armed robbery at an upscale restaurant is speaking out, saying that the assault she endured lead to both physical and emotional scars.

19 hours ago

'I'm Shocked' Say Redondo Beach Neighbors After Learning That Man In His 30s Was Shot, KilledA man was shot and killed in Redondo Beach on Saturday night, and four possible suspects have been apprehended.

20 hours ago

Legends: Metta World PeaceRon Artest won a title with the Lakers in 2010, then went on to change his name to Metta World Peace. Jim Hill talks to one of the more outspoken and philosophical Lakers of this generation about his time in purple & gold and why he decided to change his name

21 hours ago

Alex Biston's Weather Forecast (March 7)Rain is anticipated during this work week, with dry conditions by next weekend. Alex Biston reports.

1 day ago

Man In His 30s Shot, Killed In Quiet Redondo Beach AreaA man was shot and killed in Redondo Beach on Saturday night prompting a massive police presence. Joy Benedict reports.

1 day ago

Beverly Hills Adding Armed, Private Security After Robbery At Chic RestaurantArmed, private security guards will be deployed in Beverly Hills in response to a robbery and shooting at an upscale restaurant, Police Chief Dominick Rivetti said Saturday.

2 days ago