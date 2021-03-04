West Valley Animal Shelter To Reopen On March 15 After Closing Due To PandemicThe West Valley Animal Shelter is set to reopen on March 15 after temporarily closing last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Los Angeles officials said Wednesday. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago

One Killed In 60 Freeway Wreck In Hacienda HeightsOne person was killed in a crash on the eastbound 60 Freeway in Hacienda Heights Thursday morning.

2 hours ago

New Streaming Service Paramount Plus Launches WednesdayThe new streaming service Paramount Plus launched Wednesday. It will feature a bevy of content, including movies from Paramount, shows from CBS, cartoons from Nickelodeon, live sports and news, and more from Comedy Central, MTV, BET and the Smithsonian Channel.

2 hours ago

Driver Speeds Away After Hitting, Killing Woman On Topanga RoadwayThe search is underway for a driver who struck and killed a woman in Topanga Wednesday night.

2 hours ago

Driver Slams Into Homeless Encampment In BrentwoodThree people suffered minor injuries after an SUV crashed into a homeless encampment in Brentwood while people were asleep inside it early Thursday morning.

3 hours ago

Local Columnist Weighs In On Harry And Meghan's Move To MontecitoThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex left behind palaces and castles in exchange for casual California. But what kind of reception can they expect in Montecito?

3 hours ago

Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (March 3)Evelyn Taft takes a look at tonight's weather.

8 hours ago

'They Suffered': Higher Demand For Pets Leads To Increase In Backyard Breeders Selling Sick DogsPet sales and adoptions are at an all-time high with more people staying home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that demand has led to an increase in backyard breeders.

8 hours ago

Mid-City Man Tries To Evict Tenant, Finds He's Accused Of Stealing Nearly $2K From Georgia CharityA Mid-City property manager got more than he bargained for when he decided to help a man he thought was down on his luck.

9 hours ago

Officer-Involved Shooting In South Gate Sends Suspect To HospitalA confrontation between South Gate Police Department officers and an adult male lead to an officer involved shooting Wednesday night.

9 hours ago

Wildfire Super Aircrafts Will Be 'Game Changer' In Battling Blazes, Firefighters SayCalifornia has just finished trials on a wildfire super weapon that firefighters say will be a 'game changer' when it comes to battling the state's wildfires.

9 hours ago

Exclusive: Granada Hills Residents Fear For Their Safety, Property Values As Junk Piles In Neighbors YardResidents of a Granada Hills neighborhood fear for their safety and property values after what looks to be a junkyard has taken over one home's yard.

9 hours ago

LAPD Officer Struck While Conducting Traffic Control In South LA DiesA Los Angeles police officer struck last month while conducting traffic control in South Los Angeles following a crash has died, the department confirmed Wednesday.

9 hours ago

California To Give 40% Of Vaccine Doses To Vulnerable AreasCalifornia will begin setting aside 40% of all vaccine doses for some of the state’s most vulnerable neighborhoods in an effort to inoculate people most at risk from the coronavirus and get the state’s economy open more quickly.

10 hours ago

Senate Democrats Limit Eligibility For Stimulus Checks In $1.9 trillion COVID BillPresident Biden and moderate Senate Democrats have struck a deal to limit eligibility for direct stimulus checks to Americans, lowering the income level for those who would qualify for payments, according to a Democratic source.

11 hours ago

12 hours ago

STEAM: Meet An Aqueduct ManagerJennifer Barrick is a civil engineer for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power managing the overhaul of the segment of the California Aqueduct known as The Cascades. Barrick said her work as an aqueduct manager relies on her knowledge of science, engineering and math.

13 hours ago

LA County Reports 1,759 New COVID-19 Cases, 116 deathsThe Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Wednesday reported 1,759 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 116 deaths, bringing countywide totals to 1,195,913 cases and 21,669 deaths.

13 hours ago

OC Officials Hope County Will Enter Red Tier By St. Patrick's DayOrange County Wednesday continued to show declining trends in cases of COVID-19, giving county officials hope of graduating to the less-restrictive red tier of the state's coronavirus reopening system by St. Patrick's Day.

14 hours ago

SUV Crashes Into Building In South Los AngelesAccording to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash happened at about 5:30 near the intersection of Vernon Avenue and Hoover Street.

14 hours ago

UCLA's Margzetta Frazier Catches the Eye of Idol Janet JacksonUCLA Junior Gymnast Margzetta Frazier got the surprise of her life after nailing her floor routine, an acrobatic dance tribute to her idol, Janet Jackson -- Janet herself FaceTimed her! Kristin Smith got the chance to chat with Frazier about the call, her viral routine, and even got a little glimpse of Frazier's own singing talents!

14 hours ago

New COVID Vaccination Sites Focusing On Equity, AccessMore vaccine sites are opening up in Los Angeles County to help get shots to underserved communities hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

14 hours ago

Storm Brings Hail, Wet Driving Conditions To Southern CaliforniaThe storm started to come down late Wednesday morning, and brought brief, heavy downpours to several areas in Orange County, making for some dangerous driving conditions in places like Aliso Viejo.

14 hours ago

On 30-Year Anniversary Of The Rodney King Beating, LA Recalls One Of The Most Defining Moments Of Its HistoryIt was three decades ago Wednesday that one of the most defining moments in Los Angeles history took place, changing the face of the city forever.

15 hours ago