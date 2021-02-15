Gusty Winds Expected Monday Across SouthlandPowerful wind gusts could create issues across the Southland Monday. Tina Patel reports.

52 minutes ago

Pat Russell, First Woman To Serve As LA City Council President, Dies at 97Pat Russell, the first woman to serve as president of the Los Angeles City Council, has died of cancer at the age of 97.

1 hour ago

Apartment Fire Erupts In South LACrews were battling an apartment fire on West 85th Street in South Los Angeles Monday morning.

3 hours ago

Car Hits, Kills Pedestrian On PCH In Pacific Palisades Then Ends Up On BeachA pedestrian was struck and killed by a car along the Pacific Coast Highway in Pacific Palisades late Sunday night.

3 hours ago

Pasadena Boy, 10, Shot, Critically Wounded While Playing In YardA 10-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being shot and wounded while playing in the front yard of his Pasadena home Sunday afternoon. Rick Montanez reports.

4 hours ago

This Valentine's Day, 'Everything Is A Lot More Precious', Some SayFlowers are blooming at the LA Flower District in downtown Los Angeles where many headed for Valentine's Day. Joy Benedict reports.

1 day ago

LAPD Launches Probe Into Post Depicting George Floyd With 'You Take My Breath Away' CaptionThe Los Angeles Police Department has launched an internal investigation after complaints of a shocking online post depicting George Floyd was allegedly being shared by officers. Amy Johnson reports.

1 day ago

Woman Taken Into Custody Outside Hospital In Montebello After Chase, StandoffA woman was taken into custody over the weekend after allegedly leading police on a chase and a standoff. Amy Johnson reports.

1 day ago

Alex Biston's Weather Forecast (Feb. 14)Gusty winds were experienced throughout parts of Southern California overnight. Alex Biston reports.

1 day ago

Powerful Winds Whip Through SoCal, Toppling Trees, Street SignsPowerful winds whipped through Southern California overnight, toppling street signs and even trees. Amy Johnson reports.

1 day ago

LA Political Experts Weigh In On Trump Impeachment VerdictFormer President Donald Trump was found not guilty of inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. With a vote of 57-43 U.S. Senators acquitted Trump in a historic second impeachment trial.

1 day ago

Suspected DUI Driver Crashes, Injuring Outdoor Diners In Santa MonicaA driver suspected of being under the influence crashed Friday night, injuring customers eating outside at a popular cafe, sending one person to the hospital.

1 day ago

No Coronavirus Vaccines Given At Dodger Stadium As Supply Shortage ContinuesThere was not a single coronavirus vaccine administered over the weekend at the city-run vaccination site in the parking lot of Dodger Stadium because the doses are in short supply.

1 day ago

Pursuit Starting In San Marino Leads To Standoff In MontebelloA pursuit initiated by San Marino police has ended in a standoff outside the emergency room at Beverly Hospital, 309 W. Beverly Blvd., in Montebello.

2 days ago

Protesters Demand Fair Treatment Of Working Immigrants By El Monte PoliceDozens of people gathered outside the El Monte police station Saturday protesting the treatment of the immigrant community by officers.

2 days ago

Dawn's Corner: Black History MonthSee all of Dawn's latest product picks.

2 days ago

Pasadena NAACP Opens Limited COVID-19 Vaccine ClinicThe clinic will administer about 100 doses of the vaccine Saturday morning

2 days ago

Frederick K.C. Price, Founder Of Crenshaw Christian Center, Dies At 89 From COVIDFrederick K.C. Price, a well-known local pastor and the founder of the Crenshaw Christian Center, died from COVID-19 Friday at the age of 89.

2 days ago

COVID Vaccinations For People With Disabilities, Compromised Immune Systems To Begin March 15The state of California announced Friday that healthcare providers will be able to start vaccinating those with compromised immune systems and disabilities starting March 15.

2 days ago

Manhattan Beach Turns Busy Traffic Area Into Restaurant Zone To Help Businesses ThriveKandiss Crone reports.

2 days ago

Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (Feb. 12)Evelyn Taft takes a look at tonight's weather.

2 days ago

Guidelines To Allow Prioritization Of Vaccinating Cannabis Workers Sparks DebateSara Donchey reports.

2 days ago

New Body Cam Video Shows Moments Leading Up To Ernie Serrano's Death At Jurupa Valley Grocery StoreIn newly released body camera footage, Riverside County sheriff's deputies can be heard telling 33-year-old Ernie Serrano to relax as they push his bloodied face onto a grocery store conveyor belt.

2 days ago

Inmate Threatens To Harm Officer In Attempt To Take Advantage Of DA's DirectivesAudio provided to CBS Los Angeles by a source reveals how a California prisoner with a long criminal history is trying to game the system in an attempt to get his sentenced reduced by Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón's office.

2 days ago