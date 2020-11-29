Alex Biston's Weather Forecast (Nov. 29)It's a cool start to the week. Alex Biston reports.

43 minutes ago

Original Darth Vader Actor David Prowse Dies At Age 85David Prowse, the actor who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, has died. Amy Johnson reports.

57 minutes ago

As Many Return Home Following Thanksgiving, Concerns Linger Over Spread Of COVID-19Many Americans are traveling back home after spending Thanksgiving with family and friends. But that is causing concern over the spread of COVID-19.Joy Benedict reports.

2 hours ago

COVID-19 Cases Like A 'High Speed Train That Will Derail Unless We Hit The Brakes,' Says Calif. DoctorRaynald Samoa, M.D. said the sudden rise of COVID-19 cases is "very concerning." Amy Johnson reports.

2 hours ago

Olga Ospina's Weather Forecast (Nov. 28)The latest seven-day forecast by weather forecaster Olga Ospina.

11 hours ago

Apparent Road Rage Crash In Hermosa Beach Temporarily Stalls TrafficAn apparent road rage crash in Hermosa Beach on Saturday evening, involving three vehicles, led to a temporary road closure. Kandiss Crone reports.

11 hours ago

Pasadena Continues Pushing Back Against LA County Health Order By Allowing In-Person DiningCity of Pasadena officials say they will continually reassess their practices based on the number of coronavirus pages and work with health experts to determine the next steps.

11 hours ago

Shots Fired Near LA County DA's HomeThe incident happened around 6:20 p.m. in the 17900 block of Mayerling Street, which is the same block where recently defeated L.A. County District Attorney Jackie Lacey and her husband live. She was not involved in the incident. Laurie Perez reports.

11 hours ago

Police Investigating Granada Hills Shooting, Attempted Carjacking Involving Lacey's Security TeamTwo D.A. investigators were doing security for Lacey when two suspects attempted to carjack the investigators, which led to an officer-involved shooting, according to the LAPD. No injuries were reported.

13 hours ago

Officials Encourage Local Shopping To Boost Small Business SalesMany Southland residents are seeking out the comfort of small business shopping as holiday sales continue. Rick Montanez reports.

16 hours ago

Store Windows Broken In Vandalism SpreePolice are investigating after several businesses from Tarzana to Studio City appeared to have been vandalized on Friday night or early Saturday morning. Joy Benedict reports.

16 hours ago

Police: Ex-Boyfriend Killed In Stabbing After Breaking Into HomeKandiss Crone reports.

16 hours ago

Alex Biston's Weather Forecast (Nov 28)Some areas of SoCal waking up at temperatures at or below freezing.

1 day ago

Police Investigating Vandalism Spree In EncinoSeveral stores had their windows shattered along Ventura Blvd

1 day ago

Some Southland Residents Concerned About Losing Power, Heat During Red Flag WarningJeff Nguyen reports.

1 day ago

Fewer Black Friday Crowds At Citadel Outlets Amid Pandemic RestrictionsThe National Retail Federation expects much more online shopping this pandemic year, and about a 4% to 5% percent increase in spending. Rick Montanez reports.

1 day ago

Powerful Wind Rocks Southern CaliforniaJeff Nguyen reports.

1 day ago

Health Expert Weighs In On New Safer-At-Home Order, Increasing COVID-19 CasesNicole Comstock reports.

1 day ago

LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl: County Officials Are Working To Protect Patients, Healthcare Workers With New OrderTom Wait reports.

1 day ago

LASD Said 'Doxing' Threats Could Have Led To Deputies Violating Policy To Cover Up Their NameplatesThe Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating its deputies for allegedly hiding their badges so the public could not identify them.

2 days ago

Off-Duty Sheriff's Deputy Stops Suspected Robbery At Cerritos MallIt remains unclear if the suspect was armed, but the sheriff's deputy said as soon as he saw the robbery, he jumped into action.

2 days ago

LA County Issues New Safer-At-Home Order To Take Effect MondayThe new order, which will take effect Monday through at least Dec. 20, advises residents to stay at home as much as possible. Tom Wait reports.

2 days ago

Officer Reportedly Down Near 91 Freeway, 5 Freeway In Fullerton AreaOfficers were responding on Friday night to reports of a Buena Park Police Department officer down near the 91 Freeway and the 5 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

2 days ago

'We Were All Inspired By Him': Remembering Assistant Pastor, Philanthropist Gregory BundyMichele Gile reports.

2 days ago