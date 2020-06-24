Transient Stabs Cashier To Death At Maywood Convenience StoreDeputies at the scene told CBSLA that security video appeared to show a male transient jump over the counter and stab the clerk several times without provocation.

WATCH: Stolen Car Suspect Taken Into Custody After ChaseA police chase ended Wednesday afternoon in an El Monte parking lot.

Suit Filed On Behalf Of Woman, Child Present During Fatal Kern County Shootout With LA DeputiesOne week after deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department killed Terron Boone in a shootout in Rosamond, a lawsuit has been filed against the county.

Kings to Bring Back Custom Masks in JulyThe LA Kings Care Foundation was founded in 1996 and raises some 2 million dollars a year for various causes. Recently the Kings took to having custom masks made including ones of Drew Doughty and Bailey, the team mascot, to benefit the YMCA and Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Lisa Hillary caught up with Kings President Luc Robitaille to talk about this unique venture

Mental Health Expert Discusses Stress Factors Tied To Reopening PlansAs the state reopens, some people are finding the thought of returning to normal harder to cope with than being in lockdown.

Deputies Shoot, Injure Man Who Allegedly Pulled Gun After Pursuit Ends In San BernardinoDeputies with the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department Wednesday shot and injured a man who allegedly pulled out a gun following a pursuit that ended in San Bernardino.

Former NASA Aerospace Engineer Develops Coding Kit For Kids Stuck At Home During Cornavirus PandemicA former NASA aerospace engineer has developed an at-home coding kit for kids ages 13 and up as a way to help kids stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic learn basic coding and engineering concepts. Katie Johnston reports.

Pilot Survives Plane Crash Into Claremont CreekThe pilot was able to walk on his own away from the downed aircraft. Amy Johnson reports.

Suspected Burglar Shot, Killed By Deputies In Lake ForestOrange County Sheriff’s deputies dispatched to a burglary shot and killed an armed woman in her 20s early Wednesday morning in Lake Forest. Kandiss Crone reports.

Cashier Stabbed To Death At Maywood Convenience StoreAuthorities are searching for a suspect who stabbed a cashier to death at an am/pm convenience store in the southeast Los Angeles County community of Maywood early Wednesday morning. Chris Holmstrom reports.

Magnitude-5.8 Earthquake Hits Central CaliforniaThe quake was centered near the town of Lone Pine. Suzanne Marques reports.

Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes For Blackface SketchesTalk show host Jimmy Kimmel Tuesday issued an apology Tuesday for comedy sketches from the 1990s in which he dressed up in blackface.

Santa Ana Police Officer Charged With Workers’ Comp FraudA Santa Ana police officer who was injured during a pursuit back in 2017 has been charged with workers’ compensation fraud, accused of collecting disability even though he was healthy enough to go back on the job. Katie Johnston reports.

LA County Renters' Relief Program VoteMillions in rent relief was approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

Tips To Keep Masks From Irritating Your FaceDermatologist Dr. Nada Elbuluk talked to DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques about how to keep sensitive skin happy while staying safe.

Upland Police Chief Placed On LeaveThe chief of the Upland Police Department has been placed on leave.

LA County Supervisors Consider Shifting Money, Responsibility Away From Sheriff's DepartmentThe Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to consider shifting some money and responsibility from the sheriff's department to other county services. Katie Johnston reports.

'Try Guy' Ned Fulmer Combines Science And Comedy In YouTube VideosNed Fulmer started out as a scientist, graduating with a degree in chemistry from Yale, and is now a YouTube star. Jasmine Viel reports.

Lakers Avery Bradley, Citing Concern For Well-Being Of Family, Opts Out Of Playing In NBA’s RestartLos Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley will not be joining the team in Orlando when the league resumes its season next month. Katie Johnston reports.

CA Home Sales Report Amid PandemicTroy Palmquist discusses CA's home sales falling to lowest level since the Great Recession and the future of LA's housing market.

Armed Woman Shot, Wounded By Deputies In Lake ForestOrange County Sheriff’s deputies dispatched to a burglary shot and wounded an armed woman early Wednesday morning in Lake Forest.

MLB Returns With 60-Game SeasonThe Los Angeles Dodgers and Angels will play baseball this season after all. Kara Finnstrom reports.

For First Time In Pasadena Fire Department's History, Station Staffed By All WomenFor the first time, an all-female Pasadena Fire Department crew rode together on Engine 34.

Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (June 23)Evelyn Taft takes a look at tonight's weather forecast.

