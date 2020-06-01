Demonstrators In Granada Hills Say They Won't Stop Until Police Violence StopsA group of protesters gathered in Granada Hills Monday afternoon to demonstrate against police brutality and the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police.

'They Were Very Well Organized': Santa Monica Business Owner Says Vandals Came Prepared With Duffel Bags, SUVsCameras caught looters running out of several Santa Monica stores on Sunday as they carried out armfuls of merchandise that belonged to businesses, big and small.

Looting Follows Protest In Van NuysA group looted the Super Discount Pharmacy in Van Nuys Monday afternoon.

Trump Urges Governors To Deploy National Guard, Threatens Use Of US MilitaryPresident Trump called on all U.S. governors to "dominate the streets" in order to quell the wave of riots and looting that have accompanied peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd.

Volunteers Bring Brooms, Dustpans To Help Clean Up Long Bach Businesses Hit By LootersA group of volunteers with brooms and dustpans in hand helped with clean-up efforts in Long Beach following a night of looting.

Santa Monica Imposes Curfews MondaySanta Monica imposed another round of curfews Monday after it was devastated by looters Sunday. Tina Patel reports.

Over 400 Arrests In Santa Monica SundayThe cities of Santa Monica and Beverly Hills – both of which experienced serious looting and violence over the weekend during the George Floyd demonstrations – will again impose curfews Monday.

Vons Store In Santa Monica RansackedLooters ransacked a Vons store in Santa Monica Sunday.

Looters Hit Hemet Valley MallA group used rocks to smash glass doors and break into the Hemet Valley Mall Sunday night.

LASD Deputy Shoots Suspect In LancasterA deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shot an adult male, identified as a suspect, Friday in Lancaster. Katie Johnston reports.

Looters Set DMV On Fire In San Bernardino,The unrest that hit the Los Angeles metro area over the weekend, sparked by the death of George Floyd, also spread to the Inland Empire Sunday, where a DMV in San Bernardino was set ablaze. Kandiss Crone reports.

CHLA Reports Additional Cases Of New Inflammatory Condition Possibly Linked To CoronavirusChildren's Hospital Los Angeles Friday announced two additional cases of a new inflammatory condition that could be linked to the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of patients diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children to six. Katie Johnston reports.

Santa Monica Begins Cleanup Efforts Monday After Looting, VandalismSanta Monica which experienced serious looting and violence Sunday during the demonstrations over the murder of George Floyd – will again impose curfews Monday. Tina Patel reports.

Santa Monica Owner Protects His Shop With GunsA business owner in Santa Monica Sunday protected his shop from looters by standing outside with guns.

National Guard Patrols Long Beach Monday After Businesses Damaged, Looted; Multiple People ArrestedA curfew was in effect for Long Beach overnight Sunday after authorities reported that several Long Beach businesses were damaged and multiple people were arrested when peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd turned to looting and violence. Kara Finnstrom reports.

WATCH: LAPD Patrol Vehicle Hits Protester In Downtown LA's Pershing SquareA Los Angeles Police Department patrol cruiser was caught on camera striking at least two people during protests in downtown Los Angeles following unrest in wake of the deadly arrest of George Floyd. LAPD said they are investigating the incident.

Police Pursue Vehicle Through Diamond Bar AreaPolice pursued a vehicle on Sunday evening, initially wanted for speeding. The pursuit ended with a pit maneuver and multiple suspects fleeing on foot. All were taken into custody.

Fire Quickly Engulfs Men's Suit Outlet In Long BeachSky2 was overhead as a small fire outside of the Men's Suit Outlet in Long Beach quickly engulfed the building. The fire department acted swiftly to put out the blaze. No word on the cause at this time.

Looters Trip, Fall While Rushing Out Of Long Beach StoreSeveral looters were seen stumbling out of a store they were stealing merchandise from Sunday afternoon.

CBS News Correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti Describes Situation In Santa Monica"We've counted more than two dozen stores that have been broken into and looted." Jonathan Vigliotti was on the streets of Santa Monica as firefighters worked to extinguish a fire as people threw glass bottles at police nearby. He describes what it was been like on the ground in the middle of the rioters, looters and protestors.

CBS2 News Van Attacked As Looting Is Filmed Live At Long Beach CVS StoreBritney Hopper and her cameraman were inside the news van, reporting live from a CVS being looted when an object was thrown at them.

Protesters Arrested In Downtown LA After Curfew Takes EffectPolice began taking people into custody Sunday night in downtown Los Angeles.

