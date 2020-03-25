LA Crescenta Couple Finds Relief In Gov. Newsom's Mortgage Relief During Coronavirus PandemicA La Crescenta couple was breathing a sigh of relief after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a deal was reached with a number of mortgage lenders to help keep people in their homes despite a loss of income caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Tougher LA County Isolation Order Could Impact Friends, Family Of Those Diagnosed With COVID-19Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the head of the county Department of Public Health, said the number of coronavirus cases countywide climbed over 800 and announced more stringent quarantine and isolation rules for people who either have the virus or are presumed to be infected.

LA Man Accused Of Soliciting Investments For Fake Coronavirus CureA Los Angeles man is accused of posting videos on social media fraudulently claiming that he developed both a pill that would not only cure, but prevent, the novel coronavirus in an attempt to solicit funds from investors.

Senate Unanimously Passes $2 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Package Amid Debate Over Reopening TimelineThe Senate on Wednesday passed a $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package with a 96-0 vote. The measure will now go to the House.

Conejo Valley Unified, USC Fall Victim To 'Zoombombing'Conejo Valley Unified School District had publicized the link to the Zoom video conference online so anyone in the public could watch the board meeting, but they fell victim to "Zoombombing."

LAUSD Superintendent Talks Grab & Go Surprises For Students, Families During Coronavirus PandemicMattel donated toys and art supplies, Baby2Baby donated diapers, wipes, baby food and blankets and Local 572 worked through the night to deliver the much-needed items to students and families Wednesday at the 64 Grab & Go Food Centers operated by the district.

Law Enforcement Reports Fewer Crimes Amid Coronavirus PandemicBoth the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported a decrease in crime in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, though they said they were prepared for a potential influx in some crimes — such as domestic violence or looting — as the stay-at-home orders continue.

Wells Fargo, Other Lenders OK Mortgage Relief Due To COVID-19Four of the five major national banks have agreed to a 90-day forbearance on mortgage payments for those affected by COVID-19, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday.

Navy Moving Tanks From Ventura To Inland Empire, Garcetti Says National Guard Not Deployed To LANaval Base Ventura County in Point Mugu tweeted that the convoy was a routine movement of supplies to continue support of the Department of Defense.

Garth Kemp's Weather Forecast (March 25)Garth Kemp takes a look at tonight's weather forecast.

LAX Limits Capacity On Employee Shuttles After CBS2 InvestigationNew changes are already in place hours after David Goldstein's report.

LA And Long Beach Firefighters Test Positive For CoronavirusMultiple firefighters at both Los Angeles Fire Department and Long Beach Fire Department have tested positive for COVID-19.

Only On 9: LAUSD, Mattel, Baby2Baby And Teamsters Work Together To Support Families During Coronavirus PandemicMattel, Baby2Baby and Teamsters Local 572 came together Wednesday to support Los Angeles Unified School District students and families during the coronavirus pandemic.

OC Nurse Sets Up Face Mask Assembly LineA local nurse is using vinyl to make face shields for front line health care workers.

LA Closes Popular Runyon Canyon In Hollywood Hills To Stop Spread Of CoronavirusAdd the popular Runyon Canyon Park in the Hollywood Hills to the list of trails being closed in Los Angeles County due to large crowds amid the coronavirus pandemic.

SpaceX Reportedly Making Hand Sanitizer, Face Shields To Donate During Coronavirus CrisisSpaceX employees are reportedly making face shields and hand sanitizer to donate during the global coronavirus pandemic. According to an internal memo obtained by CNBC, Elon Musk’s aerospace company built 75 face shields over the weekend and delivered them to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Katie Johnston reports.

Coronavirus: Tapping Into Retirement FundsMany are looking to their 401ks and other investments as they face a uncertain financial future due to COVID-19.

8 Long Beach Firefighters Test Positive For Coronavirus, Number Of Cases Throughout City Climbs To 41Long Beach officials have reported that eight of the city’s firefighters have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the overall total of cases to 41. Katie Johnston reports.

Singer-Songwriter Jackson Browne Recovering After Testing Positive For COVID-19Singer-songwriter Jackson Browne has tested positive for the Coronavirus. The 71-year-old Browne told Rolling Stone magazine Tuesday that he tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently recovering at home. Katie Johnston reports.

Danielle Gersh's Weather Forecast (March 25)A high of 62 for the beaches and 61 for the valleys on Wednesday.

Selenis & Marizol Levya On New Book "My Sister" & Orange Is The New BlackThe sisters talk with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about their new book, Selenis's relationship with her transgender sister, her run on Orange Is The New Black, and LGBTQ representation on TV.

Outbreak Concerns Cause Internet SlowdownJessica Naziri from TechSesh.co discusses potential internet problems with all the added online users during the pandemic.

