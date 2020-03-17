Trump Administration Considers "Sending Checks To Americans Immediately," Mnuchin SaysPresident Trump announced he and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin are working on a "big" and "bold" legislative package to address the coronavirus crisis. That includes "looking at sending checks to Americans immediately," Mnuchin announced.

26 minutes ago

Sports Central Feature: Boxing Brothers From Ireland Looking To Keep Perfect Record In Los AngelesA pair of brothers, both undefeated boxers, from Ireland have brought their talents to Los Angeles in hopes of continuing their perfect records, but the coronavirus pandemic has postponed those plans. Kristin Smith has the story.

48 minutes ago

Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (March 17)Evelyn Taft takes a look at tonight's weather forecast.

49 minutes ago

Parents Adjust To Teaching Children From HomeAs children around the country continue to learn from home amid school closures, parents are adjusting to the new structure and their role as teacher.

57 minutes ago

Woodland Hills Pub Struggles Due To Coronavirus-Related ClosuresIt might be St. Patrick's Day, but Pickwick Pub in Woodland Hills was struggling Tuesday to keep its doors open as increased restrictions on gatherings and service in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic continued.

1 hour ago

Grocery Store Delivery Options Temporarily Stall Due To Increased DemandPeople trying to order groceries online have been met with messages saying delivery options are temporarily unavailable due to a spike in demand.

1 hour ago

2 On Your Side: Relief For Renters, Homeowners Impacted By Coronavirus PandemicWhat options are out there for renters and homeowners struggling to pay monthly bills as a result of the coronavirus pandemic? Kristine Lazar reports.

1 hour ago

CBSLA: The Rundown (March 17)The latest news, weather, and sports.

1 hour ago

Coronavirus: LAUSD To Open 60 Grab & Go Food Centers For FamiliesThe Los Angeles Unified School District has set up 60 Grab & Go Food Centers amid recent developments in the global coronavirus pandemic.

2 hours ago

San Bernardino County Reports Third Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed, Orders Cancellation Of All GatheringsSan Bernardino Tuesday ordered the cancellation of all gatherings, regardless of size, within the county starting Wednesday through at least April 6. The county also announced its third confirmed case of coronavirus.

4 hours ago

Orange County Bans All Public, Private Gatherings - Including Work - Outside Single HouseholdOrange County officials Tuesday took unprecedented action by banning all public and private gathers beyond those of a single household as jurisdictions across the world grapple with the spread of coronavirus.

5 hours ago

Coronavirus: 50 Additional Cases Confirmed In LA CountyLos Angeles County health officials have reported 50 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday raising the total to 144.

5 hours ago

Local Doctor Answers Coronavirus QuestionsDr. Jeff Toll gives an update on the Coronavirus.

7 hours ago

President Trump Outlines Steps To Help People, Businesses Amid Coronavirus OutbreakOne of those steps could include a $1,000 check sent to every American. DeMarco Morgan reports.

10 hours ago

Max Brooks Releases PSA About Social Distancing With Comedy Legend, Dad Mel BrooksMax Brooks pointed out if he were to contract coronavirus, he could pass it to his dad and wipe out a generation of comedy legends. DeMarco Morgan reports.

10 hours ago

Union Passes Out Food To Help Hospitality WorkersWith so many entertainment venues shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak, hundreds of workers are without a paycheck. Jake Reiner reports.

10 hours ago

Northgate Markets Sets Aside Shopping Time For Seniors At All 41 LocationsThe grocery store chain says they will extend this courtesy for seniors and disabled customers indefinitely. Tina Patel reports.

10 hours ago

School Districts Making Sure Students Are Fed During Coronavirus ClosureAcross Southern California, school districts are giving out free breakfast and lunch to students on a to-go basis. Kara Finnstrom reports.

10 hours ago

Infectious Disease Specialist: COVID-19 Spreads Like Common Cold, But Is DeadlierDr. Loren Miller talked to DeMarco Morgan about the difference between coronavirus and the flu.

14 hours ago

Rodeo Drive In Beverly Hills Shuts DownMuch of Beverly Hills is hunkered down in the effort to slow the coronavirus outbreak. Sandra Mitchell reports.

14 hours ago

Hoarding Discouraged As Officials Say There's No Food ShortagesShoppers are being urged to not hoard items, but are also being warned to prepare to stay home for an extended period of time. Jake Reiner reports.

14 hours ago

Northgate Markets To Offer Early Senior Shopping Hour IndefinitelyAll of the supermarket's 41 locations will open early just for seniors to shop and stock up on necessities. Tina Patel reports.

15 hours ago

LAUSD Scraps Family Resource Center Plan For Grab-And-Go MealsThe district had initially planned to allow students to gather, study and socialize with others at these centers. Kara Finnstrom reports.

15 hours ago