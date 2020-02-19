LA County Fire Assisting In Search Efforts For Firefighter Missing After Porterville BlazeOn Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Fire Department sent a battalion chief, one of its search dogs and its handler to assist in the aftermath of the deadly fire.

12 minutes ago

Crews Battle Two-Story Structure Fire In ChinatownFire crews worked to contain a fire after it erupted at a two-story duplex in Chinatown Wednesday evening.

15 minutes ago

Body Found Near Malibu Home Of Missing Woman With Bipolar DisorderHomicide Detectives launched a death investigation Wednesday after a female body was found near the home of a missing woman, said to have bipolar disorder.

34 minutes ago

Angels Spring Training Underway In ArizonaThe Los Angeles Angels are preparing for a big season as they get set for the upcoming campaign in Tempe.

54 minutes ago

CBS2 Celebrates Black History Month: California African American MuseumFounded in 1977, CAAM is a cultural treasure trove located in the heart of LA's Exposition Park.

1 hour ago

CBS2 Celebrates Black History Month: The Dunbar HotelWhen segregation limited where blacks could get hotel accommodations, the beautiful Hotel Dunbar was built by African Americans for African Americans.

1 hour ago

CBS2 Celebrates Black History Month: The Vision TheaterThe Vision Theater has been a neighborhood treasure for more than 80 years. Today, it is owned by the city and is undergoing extensive renovations to become a world-class performing arts center.

1 hour ago

CBS2 Celebrates Black History Month:African American Firefighters MuseumThe museum is housed in historic fire station 30 - One of two segregated stations in the city between the mid 1920's to 1950's.

1 hour ago

'Hair Love' Creators Honored By LA City CouncilHot off an Oscars win, the creators of the animated short film "Hair Love" were recognized by the L.A. City Council Wednesday in honor of Black History Month.

2 hours ago

Skull, Bone Fragments Found In Mission Viejo Backyard Are Human RemainsAccording to the sheriff's department, homicide investigators would now work on trying to identify the person, how the person died and how long ago it happened.

2 hours ago

The Recruit: The Cheesecake FactoryThe Cheesecake Factory

2 hours ago

Wood-Burning Ban Issued For Parts Of SoCal To Combat Air PollutionA "no-burn" order was issued for 24-hours through most of Southern California Wednesday.

4 hours ago

Amber Lee's Weather Forecast (Feb. 19)Sunny with few clouds Wednesday. Clouds will increase by Friday with a chance of rain on Saturday. A high of 67 for the beaches and 72 for the Inland Empire.

4 hours ago

Doctors Warn Flu Still Poses Greater Risk Than CoronavirusWe're hearing a lot about coronavirus right now, but local health experts say we should be more concerned about the flu.

5 hours ago

Long Beach Teacher Put On Leave For Second Time Following Allegations Of Abuse, RacismA longtime teacher at Long Beach Polytechnic High School was placed on leave last week -- for the second time in a month -- following allegations that she used racial slurs and physically abused students.

7 hours ago

Kobe Bryant Memorial Ticket Sales Start For Lucky Fans With Ticketmaster CodeThousands signed up for a chance to buy tickets to the Staples Center memorial, but only a fraction were invited to actually make the purchase. Jake Reiner reports.

7 hours ago

Bus With Children Inside Crashes Into Power Pole, Knocks Down LinesFour girls of the nine children on board were taken to a hospital in fair condition. Jasmine Viel reports.

7 hours ago

Rapper Pop Smoke Shot To Death In Hollywood Hills Home InvasionRap artist Pop Smoke was shot and killed during a home invasion in the Hollywood Hills Wednesday morning. Tina Patel reports.

7 hours ago

Kobe Hot Air Balloon TributeA new tribute to Kobe Bryant and the fallen members of Team Mamba is now on display at the Great Park in Irvine.

7 hours ago

La Plaza Paseo Dedication Ceremony in Downtown LAA dedication ceremony takes place today.

8 hours ago

Studio City School Celebrates Black History MonthCarpenter Elementary School in Studio City decorated their doors in tribute to figures like Dizzy Gillespie and the Williams sisters.

8 hours ago

LeBron James Announces Book DealThe Lakers' star's first book for children will come out in August.

8 hours ago

Census Ambassador Talks About 2020 CountCensus ambassador Ashlee Marie Preston says some citizens fear the 10-year process for various reasons.

8 hours ago

LA Board Of Supervisors Eliminate Criminal Justice Fees, Forgive Tens Of Millions Of Dollars In DebtPeople going through the L.A. County court system will no longer have to pay certain administrative fees under a new law passed unanimously Tuesday by the L.A. County Board of Supervisors. Curtis Silva reports.

9 hours ago