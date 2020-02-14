Officials Urge People to Apply for Real IDReal ID's are required by Oct. 1 to get on an international or domestic flight.

1 hour ago

Vanessa Bryant Changes Name of FoundationGianna is remembered with the change to the "Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation."

1 hour ago

Fairfax District Bar Offers Fun for SinglesThe Breakup Bar is open through the weekend.

1 hour ago

Valentine's Day Is In Full Swing At California Flower MallShoppers are finding big bargains in downtown LA. Jake Reiner reports.

4 hours ago

Valentine's Day Doughnuts For Sale In Eagle RockColorado Donuts in Eagle Rock has some specially decorated doughnuts for Valentine's Day. DeMarco Morgan reports.

4 hours ago

Big-Rig Overturns In CerritosA big-rig overturned on an on-ramp to the westbound 91 Freeway at Norwalk Boulevard in Cerritos.

4 hours ago

Crash Shears Hydrant, Sends Water Into Power Lines In South LAFirefighters were forced to hold back while crews turned power off to the lines. Kara Finnstrom reports.

4 hours ago

Details Of Public Memorial For Kobe Bryant May Be Released TodayThe memorial will be held at Staples Center on Feb. 24 at 10 a.m., but ticket information has not yet been released. Tina Patel reports.

4 hours ago

Pets2Love: IngridTo adopt Ingrid, call (805) 388-4341 and ask for ID# A688905.

4 hours ago

Pack Rat Conditions Found At Burbank Home That Caught FireNo one was hurt in the fire. Suzanne Marques reports.

4 hours ago

Vacant Pasadena Restaurant Goes Up In FlamesThe cause of the fire at the former Ranchero Mexican Restaurant is under investigation. DeMarco Morgan reports.

4 hours ago

Camp Fire Trailers Now Housing Homeless Families In South LAThe 10 trailers will house homeless families will children, and 10 more are being delivered later this month. DeMarco Morgan reports.

5 hours ago

Goldstein Investigates: Collectors Cash In On Kobe Bryant's Signature Since Lakers Star's DeathSince Kobe Bryant's tragic death in a helicopter crash, collectors have been cashing in on items featuring the Lakers legend's signature and sports memorabilia experts have seen the market for his autograph skyrocket.

12 hours ago

Fire Crews Battle House Fire In Burbank, No Injuries ReportedFire crews were battling a house fire in the 1200 block of South Lake Street in Burbank Thursday night. There were no injuries reported.

12 hours ago

Coronavirus Sinking Lobster Prices, Fisherman SaysFor generations, Scott Breneman’s family has run the Dory Fishing Fleet Market in Newport Beach — catching fish off the coast and selling it to locals and restaurant owners who line up at 5 a.m. This year, however, they took a huge hit.

12 hours ago

Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (Feb. 13)Evelyn Taft takes a look at the latest weather forecast.

12 hours ago

Family Mourns Star Football Player Killed At Ontario Restaurant & BarAhasuerus Woods was just 19 and had just finished his first football season on scholarship at Missouri Valley College. Now his family is trying to grasp why he was taken from them.

12 hours ago

Thousands Of Marijuana Convictions Dating Back 60 Years Being Dismissed, 3 Weeks Ahead Of PrimaryIn a sweeping move, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced that her office has asked the court to dismiss nearly 66,000 marijuana convictions going back decades.

13 hours ago

DUI Investigation Underway After Driver Goes Airborne In Roundabout CrashThe crash happened just before 2 a.m. Thursday at 4th Street and Daisy Avenue. Surveillance video captured the astonishing scene.

13 hours ago

People Making A Difference: UCLA Student Spreads Love, WarmthThe Hugs in a Blanket club at the University of California Los Angeles started in January 2016 at Taft Charter High School and was then established at Hamilton High School before opening a chapter at UCLA.

14 hours ago

Barr Says Trump's Tweets About Justice Department 'Make It Impossible' For Him To Do His JobAttorney General William Barr says the president's tweets about the Justice Department's cases "make it impossible for me to do my job," and he won't be "bullied" by anyone, whether that someone be Congress, editorial boards or the president. Barr made the comments to ABC News in an interview airing Thursday night.

14 hours ago

CBSLA: The Rundown (Feb. 13)The latest news, weather, and sports.

14 hours ago

Cal State Northridge Student Trapped In China, His Insurance Canceled By The UniversityThe 24-year-old student has been stuck in the Shandong Province of China since the coronavirus epidemic broke nearly a month ago. Photos he took and shared with his mom showed empty, shut down streets. She said he only leaves the home he's in to get food and water — with a mask on.

16 hours ago

Search For Suspect Underway In Van Nuys Bus Stop StabbingLAPD officers responded to a report of a stabbing at Sherman Way and Sepulveda around 6 p.m. Thursday.

17 hours ago