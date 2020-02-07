Coronavirus Could Hit SoCal Tourism HardLunar New Year celebrations typically draw buses full of tourists at this time of year -- but not this year. Lesley Marin reports.

2 hours ago

Pets2Love: ValentineTo adopt Valentine, call (951) 358-7387 and ask for ID# A1571218.

2 hours ago

Kobe Bryant Memorial Scheduled To Happen At Staples CenterThe memorial will be on Feb. 24, but few other details have been released. Jake Reiner reports.

2 hours ago

1 Dead In Mid-City Motel FireThe fire sent several others to the hospital with varying injuries, including a firefighter. Tina Patel reports.

2 hours ago

Controversy, Rain In The Forecast For The OscarsThe lack of diversity continues to plague the Academy Awards. Cristy Fajardo reports.

2 hours ago

Jane Fonda Brings Her 'Fire Drill Friday' Protest To LAThis morning's rally will be at 11 a.m. at Los Angeles City Hall. DeMarco Morgan reports.

3 hours ago

Effort To Recall Garcetti Fails To Garner Necessary SignaturesAn effort to recall Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti ended Thursday after it failed to garner enough signatures to place the question on the 2020 ballot, petition leaders said. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

Giant Kobe Bryant Jersey Flag Spotted In WestchesterThe jersey was seen flying outside the DoubleTree Hotel. Suzanne Marques reports.

3 hours ago

2 Women Accuse San Bernardino Mayor Of Sexual HarassmentTwo women who worked as top assistants to Mayor John Valdivia made them so miserable they quit their jobs. DeMarco Morgan reports.

3 hours ago

Exclusive: Maywood High School Music Teacher Videotaped Punching Student Speaks OutNow retired, with the criminal case against him dropped, Maywood Academy High School music teacher Marston Riley spoke out exclusively to CBS2.

10 hours ago

California Lottery Under Fire For 'Ellen' Giveaway PromotionFor her holiday special, talk show star Ellen DeGeneres gifted her audience tens of thousands of dollars worth of lottery tickets, but that gift to the show was raising eyebrows Thursday night.

11 hours ago

21 Malnourished Dogs Rescued From Ontario HomeTwenty-one malnourished dogs found living in inhumane conditions were rescued from an Ontario home, officials said Thursday.

11 hours ago

Authorities Searching For Suspect Who Fatally Shot Father On Artesia StreetA 33-year-old father was shot and killed on an Artesia street in the early morning hours Thursday.

11 hours ago

Suspect Who Shot At Officers Near Bell Gardens Elementary School Found Dead Inside ApartmentThe suspect was believed to be hiding inside of an apartment, but when police fired teargas into the building after a 12-hour standoff, they said they found the suspect dead of a gunshot wound.

11 hours ago

American Flags Set On Fire In Truck With Pro-Trump Sticker In Parking Lot Of OC High SchoolA Mission Viejo man, who police say set fire to two American flags in the bed of a pickup truck at an Orange County high school, is facing felony arson charges.

12 hours ago

Staples Center To Hold Memorial For Kobe Bryant, Helicopter Crash Victims Feb. 24Staples Center will host a public memorial later this month for Kobe Bryant and eight others who were killed in a helicopter crash last month.

12 hours ago

Single-Family Van Nuys Home Goes Up In Flames, Cause UnknownThere were no injuries Thursday night after a home in the 13800 block of West Valerio Street went up in flames.

12 hours ago

Boat Sinks After Catching Fire In Marina Del ReyA 30-foot boat caught fire Thursday night and sank as a result of the damage. There were no injuries reported. Fire crews were investigating.

12 hours ago

Trump Takes Grievance-Filled Victory Lap At "Celebration" Of AcquittalWith little left to hold him back now, President Donald Trump aired his profanity-laced grievances and declared victory over not just the impeachment saga that has forever marked his legacy, but over everyone and everything that has stood in his way since he took office.

13 hours ago

CBSLA: The Rundown (Feb. 6)The latest news, weather, and sports.

13 hours ago

3-Alarm Brush Fire Erupts In RiversideA three-alarm brush fire broke out along the Santa Ana River bottom in Riverside Thursday morning.

13 hours ago

Pedestrian Killed In Hit-And-Run In PacoimaThe crash happened at about 8:16 p.m. near the intersection of Glenoaks Boulevard and Desmond Street.

13 hours ago

Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (Feb. 6)Evelyn Taft takes a look at the latest weather forecast.

13 hours ago

Small Fire Erupts At DisneylandVideo posted to Twitter showed an orange glow coming from the backstage area of the theme park along Main Street.

14 hours ago