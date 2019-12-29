Final Preparations Underway Ahead Of The Rose ParadeVolunteers are hard at work, trying to finish decorating floats ahead of the Rose Parade. Joy Benedict reports.

43 minutes ago

2 Seriously Injured Following Solo-Car Crash In ResedaThe crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Sherman Way and Wilbur Avenue. Leslie Marin reports.

1 hour ago

2 Killed In Deadly Crash In GardenaTwo people have been killed in a car crash in Gardena. Leslie Marin reports.

2 hours ago

Alex Biston's Weather Forecast (Dec. 29)Conditions will be cool and dry with temperatures into the high 40s to 60s. Alex Biston reports.

2 hours ago

Pregnant Pig Saved From The Dinner TableA mother pig pregnant with 8 pigs was saved by The Gentle Barn during the Christmas holiday.

11 hours ago

Power Restored To ThousandsAfter thousands have been without power for days in Crestline, the lights and heat are finally back on

11 hours ago

Person Being Treated In AlhambraAlhambra Police is on scene of what is a said to be a possible shooting.

11 hours ago

At Least Three People Stabbed During Chanukah EventCitizens speak out at a press conference about the incident that happened in New York at a rabbi's house.

12 hours ago

Several People Stabbed By Machete-Wielding Suspect During Chanukah EventMultiple people have reportedly been stabbed in an attack on a Rabbi’s home in New York‘s Rockland County.

12 hours ago

Loved Ones Remember 6-Year-Old Allegedly Beaten To Death By Downey ManA vigil was held Saturday night for a 6-year-old boy who was allegedly beaten to death by a 23-year-old Downey man.

13 hours ago

At Least 1 Carjacking Suspect Arrested After Pursuit Ends In AlhambraDeputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department took at least one carjacking suspect into custody Saturday night following a pursuit.

13 hours ago

Last Minute Push For Rose Parade FloatsWe give you an inside look on this year's "Donate Life" float, a float honoring organ, tissue, and eye donors.

15 hours ago

Rare 1961 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster For Sale In Beverly HillsA Beverly Hills auto dealer is selling a rare 1961 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster that recently came on the public market for the first time in more than 50 years. The only catch? It costs $800,000.

15 hours ago

Vigil Held For 6-Year-Old Long Beach Boy Who Died ThursdayPolice arrested a 23-year-old Downey man Friday on suspicion of murder after the 6-year-old boy died Thursday night at a Long Beach hospital. On Saturday, a vigil was held at the boy's grandmother's home.

15 hours ago

Santa Anita Racing Season Begins, Protesters Continue To Call For Track's ClosureSanta Anita Park opened its new season Saturday with horses hitting the track and fans filling the stadium following a turbulent year.

16 hours ago

Woman Dies After Taxi Cab Collides With Ambulance In Playa VistaA 60-year-old woman has died after the taxi she was riding in struck an LAFD ambulance.

16 hours ago

Memorial Service Held For Volunteer Who Died Searching For Missing HikerPeople in the Inland Empire came together Saturday to remember a search and rescue volunteer who died while looking for a missing hiker on Mount Baldy earlier this month.

16 hours ago

ONLY ON 2: LA Woman Says She Tried To Get On Hawaii Helicopter Flight Before Deadly CrashRobin Sax, a lawyer and television analyst, said she was scheduled to take a helicopter tour with the same company on Saturday, but tried to switch her ticket to Thursday's flight that crashed.

16 hours ago

Anaheim Street Racing CrackdownPolice stopped racers from taking over the 57 freeway for street racing Saturday morning.

16 hours ago

Olga's Forecast (Dec. 28)The latest on the upcoming storm expected to hit the Southland.

16 hours ago

Thousands Flock To The SnowResidents are describing the snow in Southern California as a "winter wonderland."

16 hours ago

Thousands Near Lake Arrowhead, Crestline, Twin Peaks Without PowerMany are still without power four days after the massive Christmas storm.

16 hours ago

Sex Abuse Suits Hit Catholic Church in SoCalNew sex abuse cases hit Orange County and Los Angeles

18 hours ago

NASA Tests 2020 Mars Rover in PasadenaAn up close look at the Mars 2020 rover being tested inside the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena. CBSLA's Jasmine Viel reports.

20 hours ago