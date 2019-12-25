Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Hits Off The Coast Of British ColumbiaA magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck a spot off the coast of British Columbia Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

55 minutes ago

Danielle Gersh's Weather Forecast (Dec. 25)A powerful storm front is expected to hit the Southland late Christmas night, lowering snow levels to 2,500 feet and bringing heavy rainfall.

1 hour ago

Evelyn's Forecast (Dec. 24)The latest on your Christmas forecast.

11 hours ago

Tracking Santa This ChristmasNorad has the latest in where Santa is delivering gifts this Christmas

12 hours ago

Viral TikTok Video Of Man On A Swing Blows Up InternetIs he facing the camera or the building?

13 hours ago

Last Minute Holiday ShoppingSome people make a tradition of shopping on Christmas, others use it as an opportunity to get last minute stocking stuffers.

13 hours ago

Airlines Reconsidering Approving Exotic Animals On BoardJust last year, Delta Airlines received over 40 instances of aggressive animal behavior on board

13 hours ago

Tracking Santa Claus' Journey Around The Worldchristmas santa claus north pole journey globe destiny gifts presents

13 hours ago

Trader Joe's Egg, Potato Salad Recalllisteria concerns recall trader joe's egg potato salad health

15 hours ago

Many Holiday Gift Returns ExpectedA study shows that holiday returns will reach peak numbers this year.

16 hours ago

How To Stay Healthy While Travelinghealth minute tips holiday travel healthy immune system

16 hours ago

Plane Incident At LAXThis happened at the American Airlines terminal. Nobody was injured.

16 hours ago

Montebello Mall Robbed During Height Of Last-Minute Holiday ShoppingThe mall is up and running again a day after a robbery at a kiosk.

17 hours ago

Olga's Forecast (Dec. 24)The latest weather conditions on Christmas Eve

17 hours ago

TSA Chorus Spreads Holiday CheerThe TSA at Long Beach Airport sang holiday melodies on Christmas Eve.

18 hours ago

Holiday Travel TroubleThose traveling through LAX airport are advised to come hours before their scheduled flight.

18 hours ago

Holiday Help For Fire VictimsIt's been two months since the Saddleridge Fire burned nearly eight-thousand acres in San Fernando Valley. Some people, lost everything. Members of the community are stepping up this holiday to help the victims.

18 hours ago

SoCal's Most Popular Tamale Makers Up Early On Christmas EveMagaly's in San Fernando will make thousands of tamales the day before Christmas. DeMarco Morgan reports.

22 hours ago

Montebello Mall Remains Closed After Smash-And-Grab RobberyThe big holiday shopping crowd panicked, thinking the noise was a shooting. Tina Patel reports.

22 hours ago

Danielle Gersh's Weather Forecast (Dec. 24)Rain will arrive Christmas morning in Ventura County and then move down to Los Angeles County and the Inland Empire by the early afternoon. Then, on Christmas night, a more significant storm system will move through, lowering snow levels. A high Tuesday of 60 for the beaches and 59 for the valleys.

1 day ago

The Rundown (Dec. 24)The latest news, weather and sports with Hermela Aregawi.

1 day ago

Local Mountain Communities Will Enjoy A White ChristmasThere's snow at Mountain High, in Wrightwood and Big Bear. DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques report.

1 day ago

TSA Choir Bringing The Cheer To SoCal AirportsVideo of the group serenading travelers was tweeted out by Long Beach Airport. DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques report.

1 day ago

Man Dead, 2 Hospitalized After Triple Shooting In West CovinaA man was pronounced dead at the scene, and another man is in critical condition. A woman also suffered a non-life-threatening injury. Tina Patel reports.

1 day ago