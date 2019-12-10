LASD Special Enforcement Bureau Use Rubber Bullets, K9 To Subdue SuspectLASD Special Enforcement Bureau used gas to force a suspect from his hiding spot in Signal Hill. After running, the suspect continued to not comply and was hit with rubber bullets and eventually a sheriff's K9.

37 minutes ago

Search Continues For Mount Baldy Hiker Missing Since SundayThe search continued Tuesday for an Irvine man who was last seen Sunday hiking on Mount Baldy.

50 minutes ago

2 On Your Side: RecycLAAre local efforts to help the environment going to waste? Kristine Lazar reports recyclables are being mixed in with the trash.

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Eye On Entertainment: Actor-Comedian Kevin Hart Leaves Mark At TCL Chinese TheatreActor-comedian Kevin Hart pressed his hands and feet into the cement at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood Tuesday. His latest film, "Jumanji: The Next Level" hits theaters this Friday.

1 hour ago

2 hours ago

BevMo! Pays $350K For Allegedly Overcharging CustomersDiscount liquor chain BevMo! settled a consumer protection case for $350,000, Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced Tuesday.

2 hours ago

Man, 62, Fatally Stabbed On Tustin Street, Police Searching For SuspectPolice were searching Tuesday for the person who fatally stabbed a man in Tustin Monday night.

2 hours ago

Disney Warns 'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker' May Trigger SeizuresWalt Disney Studios released a warning Tuesday morning for people who plan on seeing the upcoming "Star Wars" movie.

4 hours ago

LA Approves New Office Of Racial EquityThe Los Angeles City Council Tuesday unanimously approved the creation of the Office of Racial Equity to actively address issues such as economic disparity and institutional racism.

4 hours ago

'Friends' Pop-Up Experience Comes To Santa MonicaA "Friends" pop-up is now open in Santa Monica just in time for the holidays.

5 hours ago

Expert Talks Housing Market Trends For 2020Skylar Olsen from Zillow talks 2020 housing market predictions.

6 hours ago

3 Teens, Man Arrested After Laundromat Fight In Santa Ana Turns Into Tustin CarjackingPolice are now looking for the boy who was being beaten at the laundromat in Santa Ana. Kara Finnstrom reports.

7 hours ago

8 hours ago

Danielle Gersh's Weather Forecast (Dec. 10)A quiet forecast with a warming coming on Thursday and Friday thanks to a high pressure system. A high of 68 for the valleys.

8 hours ago

Moorpark Woman Recovering After Being Attacked By Tigers At Animal SanctuaryA Moorpark woman is expected to fully recover after being mauled by two tigers at her Moorpark animal sanctuary Saturday.

10 hours ago

Foster Care Organization CEO Calls for VolunteersWende Julien from CASA LA discusses the dire need for volunteers as foster youth wait lists top 300 children.

12 hours ago

CBS 2 Anchors, Stars Deliver Toys To Children's Hospital Los AngelesChildren who are in the hospital for the holidays got special deliveries of toys and star-studded visits. Jasmine Viel reports.

12 hours ago

Santa Ana Laundromat Fight Touches Off Fights, Stabbing, CarjackingSo far, at least three minors and one man have been arrested in connection with the events that started in Santa Ana and spilled out into Tustin. Kara Finnstrom reports.

12 hours ago

1 Killed, 2 Hospitalized After Crash Into Simi Valley HomeA woman is dead, and another woman and a man were hospitalized after the crash that left the car on its roof after slamming into the home. Tina Patel reports.

12 hours ago

Mammoth Mountain Now Open Top-To-BottomThe resort says it now has the most open terrain of any ski resorts in the country. Suzanne Marques reports.

12 hours ago

Man Fatally Stabbed In Orange County, Teen Injured In Unrelated FightA pair of unrelated crimes in Orange County Monday sent two to the hospital — a teen with stab wounds in unknown condition and a man who died from his stab wounds.

20 hours ago

Bail Set At $1M For SoCal Man Accused Of Practicing Shooting MassacreBail has been set at $1 million for the Southern California man accused of practicing a Las Vegas-style shooting massacre.

20 hours ago

House Democrats Expected To Unveil 2 Articles Of Impeachment TuesdayHouse Democrats are moving forward with two articles of impeachment against President Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, multiple Democrats familiar with the proceedings tell CBS News.

20 hours ago