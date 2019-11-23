Holiday Gift Ideas From The Pre-Black Friday SalesBlack Friday is less than a week away, but you don't have to wait till then to get great deals on holiday gifts. Lifestyle expert Amy Sewell has some gift ideas that will also save you money.

10 minutes ago

Suspected Drunk Driver Hits And Kills Bicyclist In West AdamsLAPD is investigating an early morning collision that killed a bicyclist on West Adams Blvd.

2 hours ago

Alex Biston's Forecast (11/23)The Southland will experience clear skies over the weekend; colder temperatures and rain forecast for mid-week.

2 hours ago

Weekend Picks: Disneyland Exhibition And Auction, Renegade Craft Fair, Great Los Angeles WalkTime Out Los Angeles Editor Michael Juliano talks about fun weekend events in the area.

6 hours ago

Hackers Access T-Mobile Customer Information In Data BreachT-Mobile announced Friday that hackers accessed some of their customers' data in a recent data breach.

7 hours ago

Breakdancing Teacher Who Gives Back To Undeserved Communities Awarded Banksgiving SurpriseVince Horiuchi, a 32-year-old teacher, has made it his mission to inspire and motivate students through dance, but in 2011, many of his classes were stopped due to school budget cuts. But his passion never went away, and now he's back at it — teaching 15 to 20 classes.

8 hours ago

Trojan Marching Band Director Art Bartner Stepping Down At End Of SeasonDr. Arthur C. Bartner is a living legend on the USC Campus, leading the Trojan Marching Band as director for the last 50 seasons. Bartner announced he will be stepping down at the end of the season.

9 hours ago

Victim Of Hit-And-Run In Critical Condition, Police Searching For DriverPolice Friday were seeking the public's help in locating the driver of a Tesla involved in a felony hit-and-run accident that left a 34-year-old man in critical condition.

10 hours ago

Garth Kemp's Weather Forecast (Nov. 22)Garth Kemp takes a look at the next seven days.

10 hours ago

Police Searching For Driver Of RV Hit By Metrolink Train In Santa Fe SpringsNo one was seriously hurt after a Metrolink train bound for downtown Los Angeles collided with an abandoned RV in Santa Fe Springs Friday morning, sparking a fire and leaving a massive debris field.

10 hours ago

Retired LAPD Detective: Las Vegas Police Should Make Arrest In Tupac Shakur's MurderHe was a legend in life and in death, and 23 years after rapper and actor Tupac Shakur was murdered in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas, the people he impacted are still searching for justice.

11 hours ago

Driver Trapped In Vehicle After Crash In EncinoFirefighters worked Friday night to extricate the driver of a vehicle from the car after a crash in the 6000 block of North White Oak Avenue.

11 hours ago

As Dems Work On Impeachment Hearing Report, Trump Says He Will Not Be ImpeachedAfter a week of damaging testimony, President Donald Trump made a bold prediction Friday night: House Democrats, he said, will not vote to impeach him.

12 hours ago

CBSLA: The Rundown (Nov. 22)A 13-year-old boy is in custody for allegedly threatening to shoot up a Willowbrook school. Three people are dead after a car slammed into a tree and burst into flames. The LAPD has released new video of white Tesla they say hit a pedestrian and then took off.

13 hours ago

Man Critically Injured After Multi-Vehicle Crash In WestchesterA man was extricated from a vehicle Friday night and taken to the hospital in critical condition following a multi-vehicle accident in the 9400 block of South Lincoln Boulevard.

13 hours ago

Fire Erupts At Medical Building In East HollywoodFire crews worked Friday to contain flames burning an apparently empty medical building.

13 hours ago

Student Arrested for Threatening To Shoot School In PalmdaleA teenager allegedly made threats to shoot Pete Knight High School in Palmdale. Investigators at Palmdale Sheriff Station say this all started when the student got involved in a fight on campus Thursday,

14 hours ago

Tesla Found, Driver Sought In Felony Hit-And-Run That Left Pedestrian In Critical ConditionPolice Friday were seeking the public's help in locating the driver of a Tesla involved in a felony hit-and-run accident that left a 34-year-old man in critical condition.

14 hours ago

TV's 'Dr. Bruce' Pleads Not Guilty In Alleged Solicitation Of Images From Friend's DaughterA former TV medical correspondent pleaded not guilty Friday to a felony charge alleging that he asked the 9-year-old daughter of an acquaintance to send him sexually suggestive images.

16 hours ago

2 Teenagers Injured In South LA Shooting, Police Searching For Multiple SuspectsA shooting in South L.A. Friday evening left two teenagers injured.

16 hours ago

Boy, 13, Arrested For Planning Mass Shooting At South LA School; AR-15, Ammo SeizedAn unregistered gun and ammunition were seized and a 13-year-old student was arrested for allegedly planning a mass shooting at his South Los Angeles school, authorities announced Friday. Rachel Kim reports.

20 hours ago

South LA School Shooting Plot Foiled, Student ArrestedA gun and ammunition were seized and a 13-year-old student was arrested for allegedly planning a mass shooting at his South Los Angeles school, authorities announced Friday.

21 hours ago

2 In Your Town: Danielle Gersh Visits Alma Mater Westlake High SchoolDanielle Gersh got a chance to show off why she's so proud of having graduated from Westlake High School.

22 hours ago

No Injuries After Metrolink Train Collides With RV In Santa Fe Springs, Sparks FireNo one was seriously hurt after a Metrolink train bound for downtown Los Angeles collided with an abandoned RV in Santa Fe Springs Friday morning, sparking a fire and leaving a massive debris field. Tina Patel reports.

22 hours ago