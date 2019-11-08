Investigators Examining Wreckage Of Plane That Crashed Into Upland HomeThe pilot was killed, but the man who was home was able to grab his son and get out quickly after the crash. Greg Mills reports.

1 hour ago

Ventura County Continues Rebuilding Year After Woolsey FireThe 97,000-acre fire that destroyed more than 1,600 people, killed three people erupted as Thousand Oaks was reeling from the Borderline Bar shooting. Kara Finnstrom reports.

1 hour ago

Man, Dog Found Shot To Death Where Woman's Bloody Body, Bomb Threat DiscoveredThe bomb threat had forced the evacuation of dozens of Simi Valley homes. Cristy Fajardo reports.

1 hour ago

New Women's Shoe Goes From 4-Inch Stilettos To Flats In SecondsHaley Pavone was inspired to create the shoe while she was a student at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. Jasmine Viel and DeMarco Morgan report.

1 hour ago

Pets2Love: PepperTo adopt Pepper, call (626) 792-7151 and ask for ID# A448661.

1 hour ago

Car Crashes Into 2 Parked Vehicles Before Rolling Over In South LAPolice are investigating whether drugs or alcohol played a part in the crash. Jasmine Viel reports.

2 hours ago

Several Small Quakes Shake Ventura Second Morning In A RowA magnitude-3.5 at about 4:10 a.m. was followed by a 3.6 and a 3.2 less than an hour later. Jasmine Viel and DeMarco Morgan report.

2 hours ago

Teen Girl Fabricated Attempted Kidnapping, Deputies SayA 14-year-old girl fabricated a story about an attempted kidnapping in Willowbrook earlier this week, authorities announced Thursday.

2 hours ago

Fatal Crash Shuts Down Both Directions Of PCH In MalibuPacific Coast Highway is expected to be shut down for several hours. Danielle Gersh reports.

2 hours ago

5 hours ago

David Goldstein Investigation: Hundreds of Taxpayer-Funded Metro Bicycles StolenA new investigation finds nearly a third of bicycles provided through Metro's taxpayer-funded program are either stolen or stripped for parts.

10 hours ago

Mike Bohn Takes Over USC AthleticsMike Bohn takes over USC Athletics, promising changes.

12 hours ago

Bloomberg Taking Steps To Enter 2020 Democratic Presidential RaceMichael Bloomberg is taking steps to enter the 2020 Democratic presidential campaign, a person familiar with his plans tells CBS News.

13 hours ago

Eye On Entertainment: 'Frozen 2' PremiereCrystal Cruz is live from the red carpet at the premiere of "Frozen 2."

13 hours ago

Family Of Boy Told To Urinate In Classroom Trash Can, Forced To Wear Trash Bag Files Lawsuit Against LAUSDThe family of a boy who was allegedly denied access to a school bathroom, subsequently urinating on himself and was later forced to wear a trash bag has filed a lawsuit against the school district.

13 hours ago

Vigil Held For Long Beach Family Killed On Halloween As Suspect Arrested For Unrelated CrimeA candlelight vigil was held at Los Cerritos Park in Long Beach in remembrance of the family who was killed on Halloween night by a suspected drunk driver.

13 hours ago

Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (Nov. 7)Evelyn Taft takes a look a tonight's weather forecast.

13 hours ago

People Gather At Borderline Bar & Grill To Remember Victims Killed In Mass ShootingPeople gathered outside of Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks Thursday night to remember the victims killed one year ago in a mass shooting.

13 hours ago

Woman's Body Found, Bomb Threat Written On Sign Inside Simi Valley HomeA SWAT team and bomb squad were called to a Simi Valley home when someone reported finding a woman's body and a sign indicating there was a bomb in the house.

13 hours ago

CBSLA: The Rundown (Nov. 7)A small plane crashed into a house in Upland sparking a fire and killing the pilot. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is taking steps to enter the 2020 Democratic presidential campaign. One man was shot when police opened fire this morning in West Covina.

15 hours ago

Woman Starring In Indie Horror Film Charged In Real Life Murder Day After Filming WrapsThe woman, 30-year-old Aisling Tucker Moore-Reed, was cast as a lead role in the indie horror film "From the Dark," shortly after being charged for manslaughter.

15 hours ago

16 hours ago

2 On Your Side: Hero Loan WarningsA Ladera Heights senior is in jeopardy of losing her home after getting a "hero loan". Kristine Lazar has more.

16 hours ago

One Year Later: Thousand Oaks Remembers 12 Killed In Borderline Bar ShootingFamilies and friends marked the anniversary of a mass shooting at a Thousand Oaks country-western bar Thursday.

17 hours ago