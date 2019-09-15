MADD Holds Annual Walk Against Drunk Driving In Long BeachRace participants held a moment of silence before the 3-miles walk along Granada Beach. Sara Donchey and Chris Holmstrom report.

18 hours ago

Garth Kemp's Weather Forecast (Sept. 14)Garth Kemp says Fall is almost here -- the operative word being almost.

18 hours ago

Police: Man Arrested For Threats Against LA County Fair Wanted 'Excuse' Not To Go With ParentsThe Pomona Police Department says it became aware of the threats — sent via email — Friday afternoon and were able to identify the sender, Erik Villasenor, of Sylmar.

18 hours ago

Second Fire Hits Vacant Home In PacoimaResidents say the homeless have been using the vacant home as a place to crash and it's become an eyesore. Joy Benedict reports.

18 hours ago

Man In Wheelchair Accidentally Killed By Truck Driver, FriendThe deadly accident occurred in Commerce. Police believe it was all a horrible accident with the truck driver hitting the man in the wheenchair, a friend of his. Sara Donchey and Chris Holmstrom report.

18 hours ago

Disabled Rights Activists Demand Justice For High School Student Who Died In Campus Golf Cart AccidentActivists gathered for the "Justice 4 Manny" march in Orange, where loved ones remembered the teen and sought answers.

19 hours ago

19 hours ago

Items That'll Get You Red Carpet-Ready For Awards SeasonAwards season is right around the corner and beauty and lifestyle expert Dawn McCarthy has some items that will make you feel like a star!

23 hours ago

Alex Biston's Weather Forecast (9/14)Hot and dry temperatures inland will create an elevated fire risk this weekend.

1 day ago

No Injuries Following Early Morning Fire At Vacant Home In PacoimaThe cause of the fire was not immediately known. but neighbors believe homeless people squatting in the home may have been responsible.

1 day ago

Coliseum Offering Po'Boy Hot Dog Sunday As Rams Play SaintsThere are high expectations for the Rams this season as the team prepares for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints after an exciting win against the Carolina Panthers last week.

1 day ago

As 'The Blob' Returns, Animal Rescue Organizations Prepares For Dangerous Marine HeatwaveAn ocean heatwave that's warming up the west coast and endangering marine animals appears to be back once again.

1 day ago

What Parking Ticket? Woman Finds You Can Write (And Fight) City HallDana Schwartz didn't think she deserved a parking ticket for barely going over the line in West Hollywood. A very unlikely ally agreed with her and the ticket is no more. Jeff Nguyen reports..

2 days ago

Man Drowns After His Boat Capsizes Near Long BeachInvestigators are trying to determine why the man's boat may have capsized. Rachel Kim reports.

2 days ago

Can You Spend 30 Hours In A Coffin? These Contestants Are Hoping They Can For A Chance To Win $666You don't have to take tonight's "full moon on Friday the 13th" business lying down - but it could pay off.

2 days ago

Garth Kemp's Weather Forecast (Sept. 13)Garth Kemp takes a look at the weather forecast for the next seven days.

2 days ago

CHP Motorcycle Officer Injured On 405 Freeway In Long BeachA California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition following an accident on the southbound 405 Freeway at Lakewood Boulevard in Long Beach.

2 days ago

Actress Felicity Huffman Sentenced To 14 Days In Prison For College Admissions ScandalActress Felicity Huffman was sentenced Friday in Boston federal court to 14 days in prison, the first parent to be sentenced for her role in the massive nationwide college admissions bribery scandal.

2 days ago

Power Problems Cause More Delays, Frustration For Gold Line RidersA power problem in Pasadena caused a shut down of a Metro line train Friday afternoon. Many commuters said they budgeted in extra time in the event there were service problems. Nicole Comstock reports.

2 days ago

Woman Arrested Friday After Allegedly Throwing Red Liquid On State Senators, Claiming It Was Her BloodA woman was arrested in the state capitol Friday after allegedly throwing a red liquid on the senators below — claiming it was her own blood.

2 days ago