The Rams are getting ready to face the Saints in their home opener Sunday. Amy Johnson reports.
Rams Ready To Face Saints In Home Opener
Neighbors Upset After 2nd Fire Breaks Out At Vacant Home In PacoimaA second fire in a matter of months has residents in Pacoima on edge. Amy Johnson reports.
18-Year-Old Killed As Confrontation Unfolds In Parking Lot Of Rose BowlPolice say one person is dead and another is injured after a fight and shooting at the Rose Bowl. Amy Johnson reports.
Horseshoe Fire Now 10 Percent ContainedHomeowners in Riverside County Sunday were keeping a close eye on a wildfire that has burned at least 200-acres in San Jacinto. Joy Benedict reports.
Alex Biston's Weather Forecast (Sept. 15)Sunday is going to be hot and dry with humidity levels down into the single digits. Alex Biston reports.
Evacuations Ordered As Firefighters Battle 100-Acre Blaze In NuevoThe Riverside County Fire Department and CAL FIRE dispatched to the 21000 block of Horseshoe Trail shortly before 6 p.m.
Angels Slugger And His Wife Raise Awareness About Sex Trafficking During Annual EventAlbert Pujols and his wife Deidre Pujols held the third annual Strike Out Slavery event Saturday evening at Angel Stadium in Anaheim. Jeff Nguyen reports.
Evacuations Ordered As Firefighters Battle 75-Acre Blaze In NuevoThe Riverside County Fire Department and CAL FIRE dispatched to the 21000 block of Horseshoe Trail shortly before 6 p.m. Evacuations were in place for the community of Mayberry near the intersection of Cottonwood Avenue and Warren Road.
Tenth Annual LA Love's Alex's Lemonade Event HeldLocal chefs donated their time and talents to the annual event which raised money for Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation. Our Pat Harvey was the event's emcee. Sara Donchey and Chris Holmstrom reports.
MADD Holds Annual Walk Against Drunk Driving In Long BeachRace participants held a moment of silence before the 3-miles walk along Granada Beach. Sara Donchey and Chris Holmstrom report.
Garth Kemp's Weather Forecast (Sept. 14)Garth Kemp says Fall is almost here -- the operative word being almost.
Police: Man Arrested For Threats Against LA County Fair Wanted 'Excuse' Not To Go With ParentsThe Pomona Police Department says it became aware of the threats — sent via email — Friday afternoon and were able to identify the sender, Erik Villasenor, of Sylmar.
Second Fire Hits Vacant Home In PacoimaResidents say the homeless have been using the vacant home as a place to crash and it's become an eyesore. Joy Benedict reports.
Man In Wheelchair Accidentally Killed By Truck Driver, FriendThe deadly accident occurred in Commerce. Police believe it was all a horrible accident with the truck driver hitting the man in the wheenchair, a friend of his. Sara Donchey and Chris Holmstrom report.
Disabled Rights Activists Demand Justice For High School Student Who Died In Campus Golf Cart AccidentActivists gathered for the "Justice 4 Manny" march in Orange, where loved ones remembered the teen and sought answers.
Sylmar Man Arrested For Making False Threats To LA County FairThe Pomona Police Department says it became aware of the threats — sent via email — Friday afternoon and were able to identify the sender, Erik Villasenor, of Sylmar.
Items That'll Get You Red Carpet-Ready For Awards SeasonAwards season is right around the corner and beauty and lifestyle expert Dawn McCarthy has some items that will make you feel like a star!
Alex Biston's Weather Forecast (9/14)Hot and dry temperatures inland will create an elevated fire risk this weekend.
No Injuries Following Early Morning Fire At Vacant Home In PacoimaThe cause of the fire was not immediately known. but neighbors believe homeless people squatting in the home may have been responsible.
Coliseum Offering Po'Boy Hot Dog Sunday As Rams Play SaintsThere are high expectations for the Rams this season as the team prepares for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints after an exciting win against the Carolina Panthers last week.
As 'The Blob' Returns, Animal Rescue Organizations Prepares For Dangerous Marine HeatwaveAn ocean heatwave that's warming up the west coast and endangering marine animals appears to be back once again.
What Parking Ticket? Woman Finds You Can Write (And Fight) City HallDana Schwartz didn't think she deserved a parking ticket for barely going over the line in West Hollywood. A very unlikely ally agreed with her and the ticket is no more. Jeff Nguyen reports..
Man Drowns After His Boat Capsizes Near Long BeachInvestigators are trying to determine why the man's boat may have capsized. Rachel Kim reports.
Can You Spend 30 Hours In A Coffin? These Contestants Are Hoping They Can For A Chance To Win $666You don't have to take tonight's "full moon on Friday the 13th" business lying down - but it could pay off.
Garth Kemp's Weather Forecast (Sept. 13)Garth Kemp takes a look at the weather forecast for the next seven days.
CHP Motorcycle Officer Injured On 405 Freeway In Long BeachA California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition following an accident on the southbound 405 Freeway at Lakewood Boulevard in Long Beach.
Actress Felicity Huffman Sentenced To 14 Days In Prison For College Admissions ScandalActress Felicity Huffman was sentenced Friday in Boston federal court to 14 days in prison, the first parent to be sentenced for her role in the massive nationwide college admissions bribery scandal.
Power Problems Cause More Delays, Frustration For Gold Line RidersA power problem in Pasadena caused a shut down of a Metro line train Friday afternoon. Many commuters said they budgeted in extra time in the event there were service problems. Nicole Comstock reports.
Woman Arrested Friday After Allegedly Throwing Red Liquid On State Senators, Claiming It Was Her BloodA woman was arrested in the state capitol Friday after allegedly throwing a red liquid on the senators below — claiming it was her own blood.