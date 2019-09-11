Rams, Saints To Meet Again After Controversial NFC Championship CallThe Rams' Sarah Schuler talked to Sandra Mitchell and Jasmine Viel about this Sunday's game, which will also be the "Vamos Rams" event.

6 hours ago

Three People Found Shot At Northridge HouseThree people were found shot inside a home in Northridge Wednesday morning. Amy Johnson reports.

6 hours ago

Man's Body Found In FontanaInvestigators are calling it a suspicious death at this time. Sandra Mitchell reports.

6 hours ago

Americans Mark 18th Anniversary Of 9/11The solemn day was marked with ceremonies and service. Hermela Aregawi and Tina Patel report.

6 hours ago

Danielle Gersh's Weather Forecast (Sept. 11)A warming trend ramps up into the second part of the work week. A high of 84 for the valleys and 88 for the Inland Empire.

7 hours ago

The Rundown (Sept. 11)The latest news, weather and sports with Suzanne Marques and Danielle Gersh.

7 hours ago

2 On Your Side: Utility Bill ControversySome customers of SoCal Edison are bracing for their highest bills yet - and it's all due to an issue with the utility's billing system.

8 hours ago

'The Unicorn' Mural Goes Up In Melrose AreaThe mural at Carrera Cafe is promoting the new CBS show "The Unicorn." Jasmine Viel and DeMarco Morgan reports.

11 hours ago

President Trump Wants To Tackle LA's Homeless CrisisLos Angeles city leaders are not big fans of the president's proposals, however. Kandiss Crone reports.

11 hours ago

Americans Mark 18th Anniversary Of 9/11 Terrorist AttacksSolemn ceremonies and displays are remembering the victims, while others taking part in a day of service. Tina Patel reports.

11 hours ago

Katie Finneran On CBS All Access' 'Why Women Kill' & Lucy LiuFinneran discusses how the show unpacks relationships in three different time periods and explains why she loves working with Liu.

11 hours ago

Clippers Owner Unveils Plan To Invest $100 Million In InglewoodA whopping $75 million of that funding will go toward affordable housing. Jasmine Viel and DeMarco Morgan reports.

11 hours ago

Police Investigate 2 Separate Shootings In South LAA teenager was gunned down at 105th and Vermont, while another person was shot in the parking lot of Monster Burger at Vermont and 89th. DeMarco Morgan and Jasmine Viel report.

11 hours ago

New Gender Diversity Curriculum For Elementary Students Leaves Some Oak Park Parents UpsetA school district in Ventura County will start teaching gender diversity for children in kindergarten through fifth grade to create a more inclusive environment for students, but some parents said they were not happy with the new curriculum.

18 hours ago

California Lawmakers Pass Landmark Labor Bill For 'Gig' WorkersCalifornia lawmakers passed a landmark bill that will impact nearly one million workers who use phone apps to book or perform their jobs late Tuesday.

19 hours ago

Police Search For Suspect Who Raped Student In Elevator CSU Fullerton Parking StructureAuthorities are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a female student in the elevator of a parking structure on the campus of California State University, Fullerton in the early morning hours Tuesday.

19 hours ago

Dodgers Players React To Clinching NL West Division TitleThe "blue crew" talks about claiming their seventh straight division crown.

19 hours ago

LA Mayor Hosts Trump Administration Officials For Tour Of Homeless 'Humanitarian Crisis'Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti hosted a delegation of Trump Administration representatives Tuesday as part of an effort to address what he called a homeless "humanitarian crisis."

19 hours ago

Riverside Mother Of 4 Killed In Hit-And-Run, Police Searching For SuspectA Riverside mother of four was killed after police say her ex-boyfriend repeatedly ran over her with his truck then left her to die in the middle of the road.

19 hours ago

Reality TV Producer Convicted Of Killing Wife In Mexico Released Early From Prison, Returns To SoCalBruce Beresford-Redman was released from a Mexican prison early and has returned to live with his mother in Gardena.

20 hours ago