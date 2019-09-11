The two perform an impromptu rendition of the Supremes' classic "Where Did Our Love Go?".
WATCH: Pat Harvey Lives Out 'Childhood Dream', Sings With Smokey Robinson
Police: Sexual Assault Initially Reported To Have Taken Place At Cal State Fullerton 'Did Not Occur' On CampusA sexual assault at Cal State Fullerton "did occur" but did not take place on the university's campus as initially reported, police said Wednesday.
Boy Shot In Jaw On Boyle Heights School Campus Last Month, LAUSD ConfirmsA student at a Boyle Heights school was shot in the jaw while standing in a lunch line on campus last month, officials confirmed Tuesday.
LA Officials Call For Emergency Declaration To Address Homeless CrisisLocal leaders are reacting to the Trump administration's possible effort to intervene in the homeless crisis.
"You Watch And You Can't Stop Laughing": New Show 'Funny You Should Ask' Debuts On CBS2From creator Byron Allen, 'Funny You Should Ask' is a new game show featuring celebrity comics, great jokes and plenty of laughter! It airs from 2-3pm weekdays on CBS2
Want To See Madonna Live? Leave Your Cell Phone At The DoorIn what may be a first for concertgoers, pop legend Madonna is banning cell phones entirely from her upcoming tour.
Pepperdine Campus Honors 9/11 VictimsDoug Hurley from Pepperdine commemorates 9/11 victims.
Lyft Adds New Safety Features Amid Sexual Assault ConcernsThe changes come following last week's news that 14 women are suing the company alleging they were sexually assaulted or raped by their Lyft driver between 2018 and 2019.
3 People Shot To Death At Northridge HomeThree people were shot and killed inside a home in Northridge Wednesday morning in what may have been a murder-suicide. Amy Johnson reports.
Rams, Saints To Meet Again After Controversial NFC Championship CallThe Rams' Sarah Schuler talked to Sandra Mitchell and Jasmine Viel about this Sunday's game, which will also be the "Vamos Rams" event.
Three People Found Shot At Northridge HouseThree people were found shot inside a home in Northridge Wednesday morning. Amy Johnson reports.
Man's Body Found In FontanaInvestigators are calling it a suspicious death at this time. Sandra Mitchell reports.
Americans Mark 18th Anniversary Of 9/11The solemn day was marked with ceremonies and service. Hermela Aregawi and Tina Patel report.
Danielle Gersh's Weather Forecast (Sept. 11)A warming trend ramps up into the second part of the work week. A high of 84 for the valleys and 88 for the Inland Empire.
The Rundown (Sept. 11)The latest news, weather and sports with Suzanne Marques and Danielle Gersh.
2 On Your Side: Utility Bill ControversySome customers of SoCal Edison are bracing for their highest bills yet - and it's all due to an issue with the utility's billing system.
'The Unicorn' Mural Goes Up In Melrose AreaThe mural at Carrera Cafe is promoting the new CBS show "The Unicorn." Jasmine Viel and DeMarco Morgan reports.
President Trump Wants To Tackle LA's Homeless CrisisLos Angeles city leaders are not big fans of the president's proposals, however. Kandiss Crone reports.
Americans Mark 18th Anniversary Of 9/11 Terrorist AttacksSolemn ceremonies and displays are remembering the victims, while others taking part in a day of service. Tina Patel reports.
Katie Finneran On CBS All Access' 'Why Women Kill' & Lucy LiuFinneran discusses how the show unpacks relationships in three different time periods and explains why she loves working with Liu.
Clippers Owner Unveils Plan To Invest $100 Million In InglewoodA whopping $75 million of that funding will go toward affordable housing. Jasmine Viel and DeMarco Morgan reports.
Police Investigate 2 Separate Shootings In South LAA teenager was gunned down at 105th and Vermont, while another person was shot in the parking lot of Monster Burger at Vermont and 89th. DeMarco Morgan and Jasmine Viel report.
New Gender Diversity Curriculum For Elementary Students Leaves Some Oak Park Parents UpsetA school district in Ventura County will start teaching gender diversity for children in kindergarten through fifth grade to create a more inclusive environment for students, but some parents said they were not happy with the new curriculum.
California Lawmakers Pass Landmark Labor Bill For 'Gig' WorkersCalifornia lawmakers passed a landmark bill that will impact nearly one million workers who use phone apps to book or perform their jobs late Tuesday.
Police Search For Suspect Who Raped Student In Elevator CSU Fullerton Parking StructureAuthorities are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a female student in the elevator of a parking structure on the campus of California State University, Fullerton in the early morning hours Tuesday.
Dodgers Players React To Clinching NL West Division TitleThe "blue crew" talks about claiming their seventh straight division crown.
LA Mayor Hosts Trump Administration Officials For Tour Of Homeless 'Humanitarian Crisis'Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti hosted a delegation of Trump Administration representatives Tuesday as part of an effort to address what he called a homeless "humanitarian crisis."
Riverside Mother Of 4 Killed In Hit-And-Run, Police Searching For SuspectA Riverside mother of four was killed after police say her ex-boyfriend repeatedly ran over her with his truck then left her to die in the middle of the road.
Reality TV Producer Convicted Of Killing Wife In Mexico Released Early From Prison, Returns To SoCalBruce Beresford-Redman was released from a Mexican prison early and has returned to live with his mother in Gardena.